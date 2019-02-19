Albertsons Companies and KeHE Renew Partnership

NAPERVILLE, Ill.— KeHE Distributors LLC announced today that it has renewed its supply agreement with Albertsons Companies as their primary distribution partner for natural, organic and specialty products.

Speaking about the renewed partnership, Brandon Barnholt, president and CEO of KeHE Distributors stated, “Albertsons is a premier U.S. food retailer, their blue-chip portfolio of banners, emerging omnichannel capabilities, and national scale position the Company for growth and success. We are very excited and honored to continue to serve them.”

Shane Sampson, Albertsons Companies’ chief marketing and merchandising officer added,”KeHE has been a key partner to Albertsons Companies as we focus on delivering the great natural, organic and specialty products customers want when and how they want them, both in our stores and online. We are very pleased to renew this partnership.”

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. Albertsons strives to make every day a better day for our customers, employees and vendor partners in each store across 34 states and the District of Columbia. The Company operates under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal kit company Plated based in New York City.

Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood.

About KeHE

With its nationwide distribution network, KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) provides natural, organic, specialty, ethnic and fresh products to chain and independent grocery and natural food stores and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. KeHE is an employee-owned company with over 5,000 employee-owners in the U.S. and Canada. Where KeHE goes, goodness follows. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out our social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.