American Beverage Association Announces Election of Members to Board of Directors

WASHINGTON— The American Beverage Association (ABA) has announced the election of members to its Board of Directors.

The member elected for a first term is William H. O’Brien, chief executive officer, Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC. Those elected to serve for an additional term are: Ralph Crowley, president and chief executive officer, Polar Beverages; Matthew Dent, president and chief operating officer, Buffalo Rock Company; Jim Dinkins, president, Coca-Cola North America, The Coca-Cola Company; Walter “Wally” Gross, senior vice president, On-Premise, G & J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers; J. Frank Harrison, III, chairman and chief executive officer, Coca-Cola Consolidated; and, Jim Trebilcock, chief concentrate and international officer, Keurig Dr Pepper.

“It is my honor to welcome both our new Board member and those elected to serve an additional term,” said Katherine Lugar, president and CEO of the American Beverage Association. “Together, we will continue our work advancing innovative solutions, such as our newly launched Every Bottle Back initiative, and supporting the families and communities we serve.”

“The Board members elected to serve are top notch leaders who will help us build upon our industry’s initiatives and commitments to better way solutions,” said Kirk Tyler, chair, ABA Board of Directors, and chairman and chief executive officer of Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company. “I look forward to working alongside them to advance a future that is good not only for our businesses, but also our customers, consumers and communities.”

Members of ABA’s Board of Directors serve a four-year term and participate in semi-annual meetings that help shape association programs, policies and initiatives. Officers are elected annually.

