Blue Ridge Bucha to Release Limited-Edition Flavor for Appalachian Trail Conservation

WASHINGTON, D.C.– This April, Blue Ridge Bucha is releasing a limited collaboration kombucha in partnership with REI Co-op to support the Appalachian Trail Conservancy (ATC). Blue Ridge Bucha, a Certified Organic kombucha producer from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, is located a short distance from the Appalachian Trail. The delicious new flavor is brewed with blackberries and mint, both of which can be found in areas near the Trail.

Blue Ridge Bucha co-founders Kate and Ethan Zuckerman are members of the ATC and view the trail “as a special place for our community, our team, and our customers – a symbolic path of wonderment and adventure that deserves conserving. During the spring and summer seasons, our taproom is regularly visited by Appalachian Trail thru-hikers, so we wanted to create something that toasts their journey and protects the trail that they’re trekking. We also celebrate thru-hikers by offering them a free cup of kombucha.”

Be the first to try this new flavor and help to name it. Participants will be able to submit a name suggestion with a growler purchase! The limited-edition kombucha will debut at REI Co-op’s Flip Flop Festival Kickoff Party at their Washington, D.C. flagship store on April 12. Blue Ridge Bucha will be selling the kombucha to customers in refillable glass growlers, and proceeds will go to the ATC to help protect the vast natural beauty and cultural heritage of the Appalachian Trail. Plus, in celebration of Earth Month, customers will receive $1 off their growler fill if they walk, bike or use public transportation to the party. REI’s event serves as a pre-party to the ATC’s fifth annual Flip Flop Festival, which takes place April 27 to 28 in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

Join us at the Flip Flop Festival Kickoff Party to learn more about the Appalachian Trial and to celebrate those who hike it! In addition to supporting the ATC and enjoying the first taste of Blue Ridge Bucha’s special brew, partygoers can enjoy free bites from Chaia Tacos, Pluma, Patagonia Provisions, music from a local Bluegrass band, trip and gear experts from ATC and REI, games and more!

Beyond maintaining the Appalachian Trail footpath, the ATC is actively working to ensure the lands surrounding the trail are also preserved and protected. These areas are important not only to the world-class hiking experience the Appalachian Trail provides, but also the wildlife, communities and environments that rely on the Appalachian Mountains’ ecosystems. REI has invested over $400,000 in the ATC since 2010. Funds have supported repairing sections of trail through volunteer workdays, volunteer trainings, the Trail Ambassadors program and promoting trail safety through the ATC’s Ridgerunners program.

Crazy about kombucha? Come visit Blue Ridge Bucha at the following events this month:

April 16: Blue Ridge Bucha co-founder, Ethan Zuckerman, will be teaching a “How To Brew Your Own Kombucha” at REI in Rockville, Maryland.

April 27-29: Blue Ridge Bucha will be filling growlers at the ATC’s Flip Flop Festival, with proceeds benefiting the ATC.

About Blue Ridge Bucha

Founded in 2010 by Kate and Ethan Zuckerman, Blue Ridge Bucha is a Certified Organic kombucha that is handcrafted in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia and is renowned for its delicious taste. As a conscious business, Blue Ridge Bucha focuses on real ingredients, responsible packaging, employee empowerment and giving back – with sustainability at the core of it all. Blue Ridge Bucha can be found both bottled and on draft in locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Through Blue Ridge Bucha’s refillable bottle program, kombucha drinkers have saved over 933,750 bottles so far (and counting).

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation’s largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of more than 17 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips and outstanding customer service. REI has 154 stores in 35 states and the District of Columbia. Customers who can’t visit a store, can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the free REI shopping app. REI isn’t just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI’s active adventure travel company, a global leader that runs unique group itineraries worldwide. REI Outdoor Programs is run by professionally trained, expert instructors who teach beginner- to advanced-level courses about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

About the Appalachian Trail Conservancy

The ATC was founded in 1925 by volunteers and federal officials working to build a continuous footpath along the Appalachian Mountains. A unit of the National Park System, the A.T. ranges from Maine to Georgia and is approximately 2,192 miles in length. It is the longest hiking-only footpath in the world. The mission of the ATC is to preserve and manage the Appalachian Trail – ensuring that its vast natural beauty and priceless cultural heritage can be shared and enjoyed today, tomorrow and for generations to come. For more information, visit www.appalachiantrail.org.