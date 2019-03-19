BodyArmor Names Andrew Wilkinson VP of Commercialization and Revenue Growth

WHITESTONE, N.Y.– BodyArmor, the fastest-growing sports drink in the category, today announced that Andrew Wilkinson will join the team as VP of commercialization and revenue growth.

Wilkinson will be responsible for overseeing BodyArmor’s revenue growth management, which includes building commercialization capabilities and resources; working closely with the Coca-Cola bottling partners to secure nationwide distribution; and optimizing retail execution across the country. Wilkinson will report directly to COO Paul Lukanowski, who joined BodyArmor earlier this month.

“Andrew is joining the BodyArmor team at a pivotal time for the company,” said Brent Hastie, president, BodyArmor. “His extensive experience within the bottling system and his proven track record of success creating and implementing revenue growth management strategies will be instrumental in helping BodyArmor to become the #1 global sports drink by 2025.”

Wilkinson has been in the beverage industry for more than 13 years, most recently as chief strategy officer, North America at Monster Energy. Prior to that, Wilkinson held various leadership positions at The Coca-Cola Company including VP, business development. He received his MBA from Emory University and an undergraduate degree from Auburn University.

“BodyArmor is one of the hottest brands in beverages, with tremendous potential to thrive within the Coca-Cola bottling system,” said Wilkinson. “I am extremely excited to join the dynamic team at BodyArmor and make beverage history as we continue to evolve the sports drink category.”

BodyArmor finished 2018 with $425 million in retail sales and is currently a 9 share in the sports drink category. In 2018, BodyArmor added more than 50,000 retail outlets; became the official sports drink of the UFC and Team Penske; and announced BodyArmor as the official sports drink of NCAA March Madness, the largest marketing partnership in the history of the company.

About BodyArmor Sports Drink

BodyArmor is a premium sports drink that provides superior hydration. It is packed with electrolytes, coconut water and vitamins and is low in sodium and high in potassium. Created in 2011 by Mike Repole and Lance Collins, BodyArmor contains natural flavors and sweeteners and no colors from artificial sources. In 2013, Kobe Bryant joined the BodyArmor team as one of the top shareholders in the company. In 2017, BodyArmor launched BodyArmor Lyte, which has all the same nutrients as BodyArmor Sports Drink but is naturally sweetened and has only 20 calories per serving; and BodyArmor SportWater, a premium sport water designed by athletes, for athletes with a performance pH 8+ and electrolytes for sport. In August 2018, The Coca-Cola Company purchased a minority stake in BodyArmor, making them the second largest shareholder behind Repole.