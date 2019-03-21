BodyArmor Releases New March Madness Ad Campaign

WHITESTONE, N.Y.— BodyArmor Sports Drink and Academy Award winner and number three BodyArmor shareholder, Kobe Bryant, has announced the launch of the brand’s latest ad campaign consisting of television, digital creative, out-of-home, radio and social executions. The campaign, which is BodyArmor’s largest campaign to-date, was created by Bryant and is the second installment of the successful “Thanks” campaign from 2018.

This campaign, launching in support of the brand’s official NCAA partnership, features BodyArmor partners, James Harden and Donovan Mitchell – and communicates the need for athletes to evolve all aspects of their game in order to compete, including their choice of sports drink. BodyArmor, with natural flavors and sweeteners, potassium-packed electrolytes, coconut water, vitamins and no colors from artificial sources, provides superior hydration for today’s athletes.

The TV campaign will debut during the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 21 and run through the National Championship game. BodyArmor is the Official Sports Drink of March Madness and will have a presence on the sidelines of all games during the Men’s and Women’s tournaments – with water bottles, cups and coolers – as well as in all locker rooms.

In addition to the advertising campaign, BodyArmor Sports Drink is kicking off the BodyArmor Bracket Challenge, where consumers will be invited to fill out a tournament bracket on NCAA.com to see how they stack up against the bracket’s of team BodyArmor athlete like James Harden, Donovan Mitchell and Mike Trout, among others. Fans can enter the Bracket Battle by visiting: bracketchallenge.ncaa.com/picks/group/bodyarmor

The launch of the campaign comes at a pivotal time in BodyArmor’s growth. In 2018, BodyArmor was a $400+ million retail brand. The BodyArmor brand consists of BodyArmor Sports Drink, BodyArmor Lyte, which is a low-calorie/low sugar Sports Drink and BodyArmor SportWater.

About BodyArmor

BodyArmor is the fastest growing sports drink in the category. The consumer demand for a better-for-you sports drink has made BodyArmor the third-largest sports drink in the U.S. Kobe Bryant is the number four shareholder in BodyArmor. Harden, Mitchell, Mike Trout, Andrew Luck, Dustin Johnson, Ryan Blaney, Anthony Rizzo, Skylar Diggins, Diana Taurasi and Megan Rapino are all shareholders in BodyArmor. BodyArmor is also the Official Sports Drink of UFC. For more information visit: drinkbodyarmor.com.