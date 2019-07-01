Brisk Partners with Universal Pictures for “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” Release

PURCHASE, N.Y.– This summer, Brisk, the iced tea known for its powerhouse flavors and blockbuster match-ups, is partnering with Universal Pictures for this summer’s release of “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” (in theaters August 2), starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. Inspired by the film’s bold style, talent and storytelling and by Brisk’s mission of supporting young creators, Brisk is bringing the partnership to life with “Cans of Whup Ass,” a one-of-a-kind filmmaking opportunity for an upcoming artist, and activations to engage fans.

Inspired by a line spoken by Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs in the film’s trailer, Brisk has made his “ice-cold can of whup ass” an ice-cold, iced-tea reality. To bring the can’s story to life, Brisk called on aspiring filmmakers to design and develop a digital ad to debut Brisk’s “Cans of Whup Ass.” The winning ad, from creator Evans Alexandre, was selected out of multiple entries from young creators. The ad, is set within the “Hobbs & Shaw” universe, and stars WWE Superstar and actor Roman Reigns (Joe Anoa’i), who plays Mateo, one of Hobbs’ brothers, in the film. In addition, Alexandre received a once-in-a-lifetime summer mentorship with “Hobbs & Shaw” director David Leitch and will also receive a Brisk grant to further fuel his creative pursuits.

“At Brisk we’re devoted to finding bold, imaginative and exciting ways to connect with our fans’ passions and creative drive, which is why we’re excited about our partnership with Universal Pictures and ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,’” shared Katrina McDonald Senior Director, Pepsi Lipton Joint Venture Brands. “The collaboration presented the perfect platform to support the young creative community; we’re so inspired by Evans’ vision and artistic ability to bring the ad concept for ‘Cans of Whup Ass’ to life in a way that perfectly embodies the boldness of both the brand and film.”

The specially made “Cans of Whup Ass” will be available for consumers through sweepstakes, on Brisk social media, at ComplexCon in Chicago, and at select retail activations and early screenings of “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” throughout the country this summer. To find out more, fans can visit BriskHobbsandShaw.com and follow Brisk on social @Brisk. By texting “BRISK” to 797979, fans can also check out exclusive content from some of the creators behind “Hobbs & Shaw” and enter to win tickets to the new film, which opens nationwide August 2.

In addition, now through August 10, fans can find three new custom-designed Brisk Iced Tea labels at retailers nationwide. The labels are inspired by the film and its stars, Johnson and Statham, and will feature on 1L Brisk bottles of Lemon, Strawberry Melon and Watermelon Lemonade, as well on 2L bottles, 12oz. 12-packs and 16.9oz. six-packs of Brisk Lemon.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. “Winning with Purpose” reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit pepsico.com.

About Pepsi Lipton Tea Partnership

The Pepsi Lipton Tea partnership is a joint venture between PepsiCo and Unilever. The partnership includes a complete portfolio of ready- to-drink iced teas for every occasion, including Lipton Iced Tea, Pure Leaf Iced Tea and Brisk Iced Tea.

About Unilever United States, Inc.

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Food, Home Care, Personal Care and Refreshment products with sales in more than 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States, the portfolio includes brand icons such as Axe, Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers, Caress, Clear Scalp & Hair Therapy, Country Crock, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Good Humor, Hellmann’s, I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter!, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond’s, Popsicle, Promise, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, Simple, St. Ives, Suave, Sir Kensington’s, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TIGI, TONI&GUY, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies. Unilever employs approximately 8,000 people in the United States – generating more than $9 billion in sales in 2016.

The Unilever Sustainable Living Plan commits

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. The company’s sustainable living brands are growing 50% faster than the rest of the business and delivered more than 60% of the company’s growth in 2016.

Unilever was ranked number one in its sector in the 2016 Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In the FTSE4Good Index, it achieved the highest environmental score of 5. It led the list of Global Corporate Sustainability Leaders in the 2017 GlobeScan/SustainAbility annual survey for the seventh year running. Unilever has pledged to become carbon positive in its operations by 2030. For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: unileverusa.com.

To learn more about taking small actions that can make a big difference, visit brightfuture.unilever.us

About Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

After eight films that have amassed almost $5 billion worldwide, theFast & Furious franchise now features its first stand-alone vehicle as Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves. Hobbs & Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa. Directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde and co-directed John Wick) from a story by longtimeFast & Furious narrative architect Chris Morgan and a screenplay by Morgan and Drew Pearce (Mission: Impossible-Rogue Nation,Iron Man 3), the film is produced by Johnson, Statham, Morgan and Hiram Garcia. The executive producers are Dany Garcia, Kelly McCormick, Ethan Smith, Ainsley Davies and Steven Chasman.