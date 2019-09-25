Cannabiniers Launches Cannabis-Infused Sparkling Water Brand Creative Waters

SAN DIEGO– Cannabiniers announces today the launch of its new brand of cannabis (CBD and CBD:THC) infused sparkling waters, Creative Waters, created to help you feel zen throughout the day. The line of fast-acting, micro-dosed sparkling waters consists of three CBD-infused flavors, as well as three additional flavors infused with a combined ra8o of both CBD and THC. CreativeWaters offers a more discrete, safe and healthier way to relax your mind, carrying you through those parts of the day when you need it most.

“Creative Waters expands our portfolio of revolutionary smoke-free wellness products for those consumers looking for a safe, easy on-ramp into cannabis consumption,” said Maikel van de Mortel, EVP of Marketing of Lighthouse Strategies, parent company to Cannabiniers. “Be it at home alone or with friends at a social event, our cannabis-infused sparkling waters were developed with the consumer in mind. Whether it be a relaxed or balanced experience or more of an elevated and energized sensation, Creative Waters offers a range of refreshing flavors; micro-dosed to support responsible cannabis consumption through our patent pending fast-acting onset and rapid dissipation technology.”

Creative Waters’ CBD-infused sparkling waters are a perfect op8on for those who are looking for a product to advance their physical, mental, social and spiritual well-being, without the psychoactive effects of THC.These beverages are infused with 25mg of CBD and are a great prospect for those who seek the benefitsCBD proper8es offer. The infused sparkling waters consist of three flavors including; Berry-Lemon, Cucumber-Lime, and Passionfruit-Tangerine-Coconut.

In addition to the CBD only infused line, the cannabinoid ratio of CBD to THC consist of three mood profiles including Lift, Balance and Relax. Each of these products are micro-dosed with a specific ratio of CBD to THC to produce the desired mood level upon consumption. Lift is infused with a 1:2 CBD to THC ra8o, perfect for those looking for more of an elevated and energized experience. Consumers looking for more stability and consistency in their infused sparkling water will enjoy Balance’s 1:1 CBD to THC ratio. And finally, Relax features a 3:1 CBD to THC ra8o to reduce stress and promote a more calm and tranquil response.

All beverages are fast-acting, just 25 calories per serving, and will be available for purchase in Nevada and California dispensaries this fall. Creative Waters joins the company’s portfolio of safe, healthier, smoke-free cannabis consumption brands including Two Roots, the world’s first non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused craft beer, and BASKIN, a line of cannabis-infused personal care products.For more information about Creative Waters, please visit creativewatersco.com.

About Cannabiniers

Cannabiniers is a developer of global cannabis brands that revolutionize the industry with first to market, patented, safe, natural and fast-acting infusion technology. The company believes the future of cannabis consumption is dependent upon products that normalize personal and social usage without changing lifestyle paFerns and behavioral norms. Cannabiniers leads the public opinion shift by creating smoke-free, micro-dosed products that provide an elevated experience that is in perfect alignment with various personal and social lifestyle occasions – laying the groundwork for consumer trust. For more information, please visit cannabiniers.com. Cannabiniers, Two Roots, Two Roots Brewing Co. and BASKIN are registered trademarks of Lighthouse Strategies LLC.