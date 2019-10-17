Cannabiniers Launches Just Society Ready-To-Drink THC and CBD Infused Iced Teas

SAN DIEGO– Cannabiniers has announced the launch of its new brand of CBD and THC infused ready-to-drink, iced teas, Just Society. This line of beverages uses the finest leaf harvest and was designed to elevate the art of tea into a thirst-quenching iced beverage, delivering a refined and refreshing taste. For men and women who, on their path to adulting, are looking to find life’s balance, Just Society iced teas, are perfect for those moments when meditation and mindful mantras just aren’t cutting through the daily bullsh*t. These cannabis-infused refreshing beverages are ideal to chill your anxious mind—one sip at a time.

“Tea is the most consumed drink in the world after water and iced tea beverages continue to show steady market growth. We are thrilled to bring Just Society, the first fast-acting and rapid dissipation cannabis-infused iced teas, to market; turning tea time into play time,” said Maikel van de Mortel, EVP of Marketing of Lighthouse Strategies, parent company to Cannabiniers. “Just Society’s wide variety of refreshing flavor options will satisfy even the most sophisticated palette with both CBD and THC infused offerings. Our patent pending fast-acting onset and rapid dissipation technology promises a consistent, controlled dose of THC. We are eager to drive forward cannabis product innovation by providing healthier, smoke-free product options for the cannabis curious consumer.”

Just Society is made with the highest quality cannabis flower extraction combined with responsibly-sourced whole tea leaves. These delicious brews contain only 50-80 calories per tinny and offer either 25mg of CBD or 5mg of THC per serving. Just Society will be sold individually in 12-fl. oz. tinnys and will be available in 5 tea flavors including, Honey Green Tea, Mint Green Tea, Raspberry Black Tea, Mango Black Tea, and Lemon Black Tea.

Just Society joins the company’s portfolio of healthier, safer, smoke-free cannabis consumption brands including Two Roots, the world’s first non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused craft beer, Creative Waters, cannabis (CBD and CBD:THC) infused sparkling waters, and BASKIN, a line of cannabis-infused personal care products.

For more information about Just Society, please visit justsocietyco.com. For more information about Cannabiniers’ full portfolio of smoke-free consumption products, please visit .cannabiniers.com.

About Cannabiniers

Cannabiniers is a developer of global cannabis brands that revolutionize the industry with first-to-market, patented, safe, and fast-acting infusion technology. The company believes the future of cannabis consumption is dependent on products that normalize personal and social use without changing lifestyle patterns and behavioral norms. Cannabiniers leads the public opinion shift by creating smoke-free, micro-dosed products that provide an elevated experience that is in perfect alignment with various personal and social lifestyle occasions – laying the groundwork for consumer trust. For more information, please visit cannabiniers.com. Cannabiniers, Two Roots™, Two Roots Brewing Co.™, Just Society™ and BASKIN™ are registered trademarks of Lighthouse Strategies LLC.