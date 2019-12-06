Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Announces Rebrand

DENVER– Keef Brands, the groundbreaking developer, producer and distributor of cannabis-infused beverages, edibles, concentrates and more, has debuted a rebranded image, including a new logo, product names, lettering and labeling. The contemporary new look is currently being introduced on the multi-state operating company’s signature beverage lines in Colorado and California, and will be showcased on their full product portfolio by early 2020, coinciding with the veteran company’s 10-year anniversary.

“We’ve been at the forefront of innovation around social cannabis consumption and product development for the past decade. It was only fitting that we celebrate our anniversary and 10 years strong in the space with a refresh for longtime Keef fans and new members of our social consumption family to enjoy” said CEO and co-founder Erik Knutson. “Our rebranding not only reflects how far we’ve come as a home-grown company, but how far the industry has come as a whole. We look forward to the next generation of Keef Brands.”

The 2020 iteration of Keef Brands beverages will have the same great taste, but also sport new category names to complement the new look:

Keef Classic Soda: previously Keef Cola; one of the first lines of cannabis-infused sodas

Keef Mocktails: formerly Keef Shots; each high dosage bottle comes with a dosing cap for portioning out shots so imbibers can mix with their favorite beverages to make a canna-tail

Keef Sparkling H20: the world’s first zero calorie, zero sugar cannabis beverage

Keef Life H20: less than 50 calories per bottle, complete with a dosing cap

Keef Energy: previously a member of the Keef Cola line, this beverage is now its own unique category

The company’s rebranding was conceptualized and designed by the Oakland, CA-basedEvolution Bureau, who has worked with diverse brands ranging from Jameson Irish Whiskey to Harborside. Keeping with the history of Keef Brands – started by Boulder, CO brothers looking to fill the void in the edibles market by creating THC infused drinks inspired by classic beverages – the logo and overall aesthetic of the branding has been redesigned to portray Keef’s bold, playful and distinct identity in an appealing way to new cannabis consumers, while still preserving the brand’s deep heritage and making it recognizable to existing loyal fans. Readability was also key to combat certain challenges in the evolving cannabis market. Many retailers stock beverages in refrigerators behind the counter, so new labels were designed to stand out from a distance. In addition, the use of custom illustrations to represent each of the brand categories gives each variety a distinct look and tells a unique story.

Ultimately, the new packaging epitomizes the Keef Brands’ mission since its inception: to blend the fun, social and celebratory experiences of drinking with the magic and joy of cannabis, inviting everyone, from the seasoned to the newbie, to join Keef Brands in raising their glasses. The updates also serve to reinforce Keef’s position as a mainstream, cohesive branded company with consistent messaging and a strong shelf presence at retail stores across the country.

“Our inspiration became, ‘add some elevation to your celebration,’ positioning Keef as the alternative fuel for social connection,” said EVB Founder Daniel Stein. “We focused on a brand personality that is fun, playful, bold and distinctive.”

2019 has been a benchmark year for Keef Brands, with a major milestone being its introduction to the California market via a partnership with CannaCraft – including Keef Brands debuting in LA’s first cannabis café, Lowell Café. In addition, Keef Brands will soon launch Keef CBD Infused Beverages, marking the brand’s first product line with exclusively hemp-derived CBD.

Keef Brands is currently widely available at dispensaries in California, Colorado, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada, as well as in Jamaica and Puerto Rico. For more information on the full product portfolio and to view the rebranded Keef aesthetic, visitkeefbrands.com.

About Keef Brands

A recognized leader in the cannabis space known for its track record of innovation, taste and consistent quality,Keef Brands develops, produces, and distributes multiple cannabis-infused product lines including Keef Classics, Keef Mocktails, Keef Sparkling, Keef Energy, Keef Life H20, Keef Stix, Keef Pax Pods and Keef Carts. This diverse and carefully curated product portfolio continues to be an award-winning brand, most recently winning the Westword 2019 Best in Denver Readers’ Choice for Best Edible Company. A November 2019 Headset Insights report also found that Keef Brands offers four of the top ten-selling cannabis beverages in Colorado. Founded in Boulder, CO, the company has been at the forefront of innovation around social cannabis product development and education since 2010. Follow Keef Brands onInstagram andFacebook.

About Evolution Bureau

Founded in 2000 and based in Oakland, Calif., EVB, LLC is an independent, full-service advertising agency, specializing in creating content and advertising for emerging media. The agency is best known for its award-winning work for global clients and high-profile consumer brands. Their current client roster includes Panda Express, Bed Bath & Beyond, Meyer Cookware, Mezzetta foods and Jameson Irish Whiskey. In recent years EVB has also worked with top players in the cannabis industry to bring products to market and build brands from scratch. Clients have included Harborside, Eaze, Harvest House of Cannabis, GTI and more. For more information visit evb.com