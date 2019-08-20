Capt’n Eli’s Soda Announces Diet Flavor

PORTLAND, Maine— Capt’n Eli’s Soda has announced an addition to its all-natural bottled soda line: Capt’n Eli’s Diet Root Beer. The new diet flavor joins Capt’n Eli’s current line of all-natural sodas, such as Root Beer, Ginger Beer, Cream Soda, Black Cherry Pop, Blueberry Pop, Orange Pop, and Strawberry Pop.

Capt’n Eli’s Diet Root Beer is made with a natural sugar substitute that is both caffeine and gluten-free. The goal of the team at Capt’n Eli’s was to craft a recipe that achieved a “full-body” taste that also served as a healthier option by reducing the calorie count.

“With root beer as the first diet addition to our award-winning soda line, we’re looking to open up the diet soda market,” said Ed Crockett, president of Capt’n Eli’s Soda. “As we continue to innovate within the craft beverage space, we wanted to offer a reduced-calorie beverage without compromising at all on flavor. Since Root Beer is our most popular flavor, our new Diet Root Beer should be well received.”

Capt’n Eli’s Diet Root Beer is now available for purchase online through Capt’n Eli’s official store and in retailers where Capt’n Eli’s products are currently sold. New distribution inquiries are welcomed.

About Capt’n Eli’s Soda

The Forsleys have treasured their family root beer recipe for generations. Eli Forsley used to make small batch root beer out of their home in Gray, Maine. In 1996, Eli’s son, Fred, introduced the line of Capt’n Eli’s craft sodas into his restaurant, Federal Jack’s. Capt’n Eli’s is an award-winning craft soda and all eight flavors are available across the northeast, statewide in Florida, and in select marketplaces along the east and west coasts. For more information, visit captnelisoda.com. Capt’n Eli’s Soda is a part of the Forsley family of beverages.