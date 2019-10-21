CBD-Infused Seltzer Feelz to Launch in November

GARDEN GROVE, Calif.— Feelz is a cultured and obedient beverage. Dancing through the State and Fed’s laws, it will be officially launching into the CBD market on November 24 at the Las Vegas CBD.io Expo. Feelz is here to make a harmonious dent. This carbonated can of feel-good, hence the name, is going to raise the cannabidiol-bar in California and nationwide.

Curated, concocted and packaged in sunny SoCal, Feelz is the only CDB-infused sparkling drink hitting the market with such a unique blend of divine ingredients. 20mg of pure CBD isolate paired with adaptogens, electrolytes and antioxidants. It doesn’t stop there, we added sweeteners as natural as the ocean breeze for that added scrumptious taste, all with zero calories.

Anyone can replenish their body and soul with a refreshing can of Feelz. The World is moving so rapidly; brains are fried; bodies are tired. Feelz is here to hydrate and lift your spirits, brighten your mood and help restore some balance and equilibrium.

Feelz CBD-infused sparkling water contains 0% THC. It will not make you high. It has been cultivated to balance the body’s own endocannabinoid system. Sure, you can add vodka. We recommend with the Lemon Lime.