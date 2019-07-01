ChrgD+ CBD Drink Additive Launches

SEATTLE— Cultivating Wellness is excited to announce the release of ChrgD+, an unflavored and unsweetened powder that adds 20mg CBD to any drink, hot or cold.

Upon its launch at the Health and Wellness Northwest CBD Exposition in Seattle on June 28-29, ChrgD+TM (pronounced “Charged”) will establish itself as one of the most versatile CBD products on the market. Packaged in individual, single-serve packets, ChrgD+ is designed for portability and on-the-go lifestyles. With no detectable THC, no hemp taste or scent and a suggested retail price of $2.99, ChrgD+ fits perfectly into any healthy, active lifestyle and delivers 20 mg highly bioavailable CBD at great value.

ChrgD+ was created by Cultivating Wellness for Lexaria Bioscience, which developed the revolutionary DehydraTECH technology that is clinically proven to significantly increase bioavailability and solubility of CBD in any drink.

“The Cultivating Wellness team has worked hard to ensure that ChrgD+™ is the highest quality it can be,” said Cultivating Wellness president and founder, Lisa Hannah. “We’ve spent a long time perfecting the product and are excited to see the difference it can make. Making CBD available in any drink is a game changer because it lets people continue to enjoy the drinks they already love, and is an easy and healthy way to getCBD into daily life. From a retail standpoint, ChrgD+ is an additive CBD sku that allows retailers to capture new business without affecting their RTD set. Effectively turning their drink aisles into CBD products.”

ChrgD+ can be added to any drink, from lemonade to lattes. ChrgD+ gives consumers the flexibility to incorporate CBD into their everyday wellness regimen without changing their drink of choice and behavior.

This revolutionary new product aligns with Cultivating Wellness’ industry-leading TotalQuality Assurance program. Consumers can access COAs via a QR code on every package of ChrgD+.

We encourage anyone in the Pacific Northwest to stop by our booth #107 for the product’s national rollout at the Health and Wellness Northwest CBD Exposition, cbdexpo.net. Retailers and others interested in carrying ChrgD+ should visit cultivatingwellness.co, email orders@cultivatingwellness.co, or call 800.379.0768.

For more information about ChrgD+, visit chrgd.LIFE.

About Cultivating Wellness

Cultivating Wellness is a full-service CBD marketing research, logistics, and brand innovation consultancy. With deep market intelligence, product development, operational analysis, manufacturing capabilities, and nimble channel marketing strategies, we inform, design, and execute the pathway for best-in-class, hemp-based cannabidiol products to break through and succeed in the evolving CPG consumer landscape. Our mission is to champion the integrity of CBD’s use in functional wellness. We achieve this by operating at the intersection of policy, regulations, compliance, brand strategy, supply chain management, sales, and distribution to ensure best practices for the safe and adapted use of CBD in consumer packaged goods. Our diverse portfolio of clients and products include ChrgD+ (Lexaria Bioscience), StanleyBrothers, Mighty Health, and New World CBD. Visit us at cultivatingwellness.co