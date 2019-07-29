Davidson’s Organic Teas Earns Level Two Safe Quality Food (SQF) Certification

SPARKS, Nev.– Davidson’s Organics Teas, a sustainable, organic and direct farm to cup tea company, has become one of seven food ingredient manufacturer companies and the only tea company within its sector in Nevada to earn the prestigious Safe Quality Food (SQF) Level Two certification. The rigorous certification officially recognizes Davidson’s as having the highest possible global food safety standards.

Of the 814 companies in the United States that have the SQF certification, only six percent of tea companies and an even smaller percent of tea companies that use fair trade and organic practices have the certification.

Controlling all aspects of production, Davidson’s harvests its organic tea leaves from the owners’ small family tea farms in India, which are then blended in its Nevada facility and distributed internationally.

“In this evolving food and safety regulatory environment, we are proud to be recognized as having high food safety standards, from leaf to cup and are passionate about continuing to establish our credibility with consumers, buyers and vendors,” said Davidson’s Owner Kunall Patel. “Our long-time buyers choose our tea because they have peace of mind knowing where our products come from. Our organic leaves are harvested and sourced directly from our third generation organic tea growing family as well as numerous organic small farms around the world, and our blending and manufacturing are performed in house. With our new SQF certification, the Davidson’s brand will be seen as a credible tea company to all potential buyers.”

The SQF certification will allow Davidson’s to better meet the needs of its customers and guarantee all aspects of sourcing and manufacturing is in good hands, so that customers can focus more on branding, sales and marketing.

The rigorous process took Davidson’s five years and $500,000. Davidson’s hired additional staff, implemented safety procedures and invested in food-grade compliant machinery. Davidson’s also relocated to a new 50,000 square feet facility in Sparks, Nev. which required 14 months of renovations to become food safety compliant.

Davidson’s organic teas are USDA Organic Certified, as well as Fair Trade Certified, and are therefore free of pesticides, dairy, GMOs and other non-permitted ingredients. Davidson’s has been committed to providing the freshest, purest teas for over forty years. Direct from family-owned tea gardens in India to their facility in Nevada, Davidson’s offers a wide variety of blends and traditional teas in tea bags, loose-leaf and iced tea formats. Davidson’s is proud to share the benefit of drinking pure, organic teas from their own family tea gardens exclusively with the United States. Visit davidsonstea.com for more information about specialty teas, gifts and accessories.