Daytrip Expands CBD Sparkling Water Line to New York and New Jersey Markets

NEW YORK— Daytrip, the leading cannabis lifestyle brand announced today its expansion into the New York and New Jersey area. After an initial launch in June 2019 across California, Washington, Oregon and Michigan, Daytrip is staking its claim in the metropolitan area as the premier CBD beverage.

Daytrip’s product line will now be available in several retailers across the metropolitan area including Fairway Market, Food Emporium, ShopRite, Westside Market and many others, available in four natural fruit flavors: Cherry, Coconut Pineapple, Lemon Lime and Tangerine.

“The initial reaction to our launch in June has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re pleased to deliver on our customer’s desires and formally introduce Daytrip to New York and New Jersey, where the demand for natural, premium quality CBD is strong” said Shawn Biega, CEO Daytrip. “Our sparkling water line is only the beginning. In short order, we plan to introduce a series of food & beverage consumables to the CBD market and establish ourselves as a true leader in the space.”

“As the CBD market continues to evolve at a rapid pace, now is the ideal time to introduce Daytrip to an incredibly important market for our future success,” said Joey Cannata, President Daytrip. “What people love about our product is that there’s no sugar, no sweeteners — just a natural flavor that fits in with the spontaneous adventurous lifestyle we see in New York City and New Jersey.”

By the end of the year, Daytrip plans to introduce a THC infused sparkling water line in California, as well as other food & beverage products driven by Daytrip’s proprietary Foliole Nexus Technology that enhances the bioavailability to the CBD ingredient aiding with absorption for a more instant effect.

Each Daytrip beverage contains five calories and includes 10 mg of CBD per can, retailing at $4.99 in the general market and $59.00/12 pk on the first order, available at wearedaytrip.com.

The product is currently available online at wearedaytrip.com, as well as distributors across New York, New Jersey, California, Oregon, Michigan and Washington. For more information please visit wearedaytrip.com and follow us on instagram @wearedaytrip.

About Daytrip

Daytrip is a cannabis lifestyle brand designed to spread optimism and adventure. Daytrip’s premier line of CBD infused sparkling water promises a natural fruit flavor, created with Foliole Nexus Technology that guarantees quality and consistency in every can. Founded by beverage industry experts Shawn Biega and Joey Cannata, Daytrip’s brand promise is to make the world a more joyful and spontaneous place. More information can be found at wearedaytrip.com.