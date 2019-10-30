Distribution Roundup: Waltz CBD Seltzer Launches in Colorado

Waltz CBD Seltzer Launches in Colorado

Waltz CBD Seltzer has rolled out in the Colorado market with 31 Sprouts locations. The sparkling water line, which had a soft launch in independent Colorado accounts earlier this year, is the latest product from Farma Labs, a Colorado-based company which also makes functional coffee brand Native Jack.

Speaking to BevNET this week, Farma Labs founder Jason Walsh said the Sprouts deal came following an open call by the retailer for CBD-infused products. Waltz features three flavors — Blood Orange, Lemon Lavender and Lime Ginger — infused with 25 mg of hemp-based CBD. The line retails for $3.99 per 12 oz. can.

Prior to founding Farma Labs, Walsh was the co-founder of hemp and chia seed bar brand Yummari. Following that brand’s sale to 1908 Brands in 2016, Waltz began developing a CBD-infused nitro coffee brand which he said was “quickly shot down” by the Colorado health department, he said. From there the project developed into Native Jack, which makes a line of coffees featuring functional ingredients including hemp seed oil, MCT oil, collagen and taurine. More recently however, as the CBD beverage trend has grown, Native Jack once again released a CBD-infused SKU this year.

According to Walsh, Waltz is positioned as a relaxation beverage. The brand, which debuted in independent accounts in the summer, has found shelf space in independent grocery store Alfalfa’s and local liquor stores as an alternative to alcoholic beverages. He noted the company is going for a “higher end feel.”

“I think need state is really important,” Walsh said. “We’re trying not to have any marketing that will make health claims, we just want you to relax. Rejuvenation, relaxing is a part of health, but our goal is to put it up against any kind of hard cider category. We think that’s where it can live.

NOCCO Adds 500 Accounts Nationwide

Zero-carb fitness beverage maker NOCCO has expanded into 500 accounts nationwide with a focus on the gym channel, the company announced this week. The brand, whose name stands for “No Carbs Company,” was founded in Sweden in 2014 but launched in the U.S. market earlier this year.

Speaking with BevNET, NOCCO USA CEO Ben Jones said that, since launching in March, the brand has focused on growth in Southern California, Las Vegas, New York and Miami, adding accounts such as Gold’s Gym, LA Fitness, F45 Training and Dogpound.

The company is also working with beverage incubator L.A. Libations, Jones said, to help grow the brand in Southern California.

“When it comes to fitness cities we are picking out the biggest ones,” Jones said.

NOCCO currently markets four flavors, including Caribbean, Tropical and Peach, which contain 180 mg of caffeine and caffeine-free Apple. Each SKU contains between 3,000 to 5,000 branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) per 12 oz can. According to Jones, the caffeine-free variety is currently the brand’s top selling item and the company has a “slew” of innovations currently available globally that it can “turn on” and launch in the U.S. at any time.

“When you’re in an environment like Gold’s Gym Venice where they really understand the importance of convenience and the importance of dosage, there aren’t many people who are competing within that space,” Jones said. “So we believe we bring a point of difference.”

Phivida Partners with Gotham Brands for Oki Rollout

Phivida Holdings Inc. announced this week that it has partnered with Gotham Brands to handle sales, merchandising and distribution in the New York metro area for the Oki, a brand of CBD-infused beverages.

According to the release, Gotham will begin distributing the brand next week. Prior to entering the New York market, Oki was available in California, Colorado, Nevada and Texas.

“As the CBD market heats up with more competition from many new entrants, Oki beverages have continued to be successful, with high sampling conversion rates and solid sales,” said Phivida president and CEO Jim Bailey. “We look forward to introducing Oki to New York City consumers and expect our momentum will continue in moving into new states and adding new retailers nationally.”

Califia Farms Adds 3,200 7-Eleven Stores

Califia Farms’ coffee products will enter 3,200 7-Eleven locations nationwide, the company announced in a press release last week. The convenience chain’s locations in Greater Los Angeles, the North Pacific, South West and North Atlantic regions will have the option to carry an assortment of Califia products including the brand’s nitro cold brew coffees with almondmilk.

“Collaborating with a great partner in 7-Eleven marks a significant milestone for Califia Farms as we continue to build out our portfolio with the goal of being available across multiple channels of trade,” said Dan Mader, Califia’s SVP of sales, in the release. “We can now connect with new and existing shoppers who are looking for better, on-the-go, plant-based beverage options at this best-in-class convenience channel powerhouse.”

As well, participating 7-Eleven stores in the Greater Los Angeles, North Pacific, South West, Heartland, Florida, North Atlantic, and Northeast regions will be able to add Califia’s 8 oz. probiotic dairy free yogurt products in Super Berry, Strawberry, and Mango flavors.

Spindrift Launches in Publix

Sparkling water maker Spindrift is now available in Publix locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, the company announced in an email to BevNET.

The grocery chain will carry four SKUs, including Raspberry Lime, Grapefruit, Lime and Lemon.

The expansion comes as Spindrift experiences strong national growth. According to market research firm Nielsen, Spindrift reported 129.7% dollar sales growth in retail for the 52-week period ending October 5.

Cafe Agave To Expand Across the Country

Cafe Agave Spiked Cold Brew announced in a press release this week it will expand its ready-to-drink products to 25 states by the end of the second quarter in 2020. Following its launch in Nevada and Arizona, the brand will add locations in California, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington by the end of the year and will enter an additional 15 states by the end of next spring.

“As craft is becoming the new norm among millennials and the like, Cafe Agave appeals to and serves an emerging audience of consumers who demand quality ingredients that they believe in,” said Cafe Agave founder Mark Scialdone in the release. “We saw the industry’s changing environment as an opportunity to create a product that meets and exceeds customers’ expectations of flavor and quality.”

The brand’s spirits-based coffees come in four varieties: Espresso Shot, Caffe Mocha, Salted Caramel, and Vanilla Cinnamon.

Petal Adds Gelson’s

Sparkling botanical beverage Petal has entered the Los Angeles market with Gelson’s Markets, the company announced this month in a press release. The brand’s Peach Marigold with a Hint of Basil and Elderberry White Tea Flower flavors are now available in all 27 of the grocery chain’s locations.

According to the release, Petal will support the rollout with in-store product demos and by sampling at events throughout Los Angeles.

Positive Beverage Adds Target in California and Colorado

Hydration drink maker Positive Beverage has added 192 Target locations in California and Colorado, the company announced this month in a press release. The retailer will carry all four flavors of the brand, which includes Crisp Cucumber, Mandarin Orange, Perfectly Peach and Tropical Berry varieties.

“[Target] was our first choice in the sector: their core values and mission aligns perfectly with our vision — and their brand represents the customer and geographic diversity that Positive Beverage strives to achieve,” said co-founder Zach Muchnick in the release.