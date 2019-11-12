Drink Nutrient Launches New Drink Mix Line

RENO, Nev.– Functional beverage company Drink Nutrient has launched a new beverage product line aimed to make your drinks work for you by providing your daily 13 essential vitamins in an easy-to-drink single-serve stick pack. The new drink line –– Liquid Nutrient, Vitamin Booster+ and Vitamin Coffee –– contains no artificial ingredients and is free of gluten, GMOs and acrylamide.

Drink Nutrient products are “functional drinks” that work with your body’s natural structure for the best absorption and efficacy of nutrients. Each drink is packed with essential vitamins and is scientifically proven to strengthen the body, sharpen focus, and help reduce inflammation. The new line provides consumers with an easy and affordable way to incorporate nutrients into their everyday life without having to swallow pills.

Liquid Nutrient – The Everything Drink

Liquid Nutrient is a nutrient-packed drink with 13 essential vitamins, double the electrolytes of leading sports drinks, tyrosine for mental focus, three BCAAs for muscle repair and the added bonus of a 5:1 potassium to sodium ratio for high quality hydration. With zero added sugar, this drink gives your body everything it needs for optimal high performance in two flavors – grape and lemon lime.

Vitamin Booster+ – Drink 100% of Your Daily Vitamins

Never swallow a multivitamin again. Vitamin Booster+ makes getting your vitamins a fun morning ritual. Dissolve one drink stick in water to get 100 percent of your daily essential vitamins and 610 mg of electrolytes. Vitamin Booster+ contains real fruit juice and 15-30 calories per serving. This effective vitamin-dense drink is perfect for the whole family and comes in single-serve grape and lemon lime sticks for easy vitamins-on-go.

Vitamin Coffee – Sustained Energy without the Jitters

It’s “coffee beyond caffeine” — Vitamin Coffee is a natural health enhancer and energy booster that uses 100 percent Colombian Arabica coffee and gives you 50 percent of your daily essential vitamins in each serving. Vitamin Coffee is ready in seconds, served either hot and cold, and perfect for anyone who needs a caffeine boost without the crash.

The 13 essential vitamins included in each Drink Nutrient product are: Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Vitamin K, Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), VitaminB2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B3 (Niacin), Vitamin B5 (Pantothenic Acid), Vitamin B6, Vitamin B7 (Biotin), Vitamin B9 (Folate), and Vitamin B12.

“We want to provide consumers different options that work with their busy lifestyles. Instead of dealing with bottles of vitamins and supplements, our single-serve stick packs give you complete, health-on-the-go that you’ll actually enjoy. Getting the nutrients you need to feel your best while cutting out dyes, fillers, added sugar and excess sodium shouldn’t be hard, but in the current marketplace it is,” said Dana Beck, CEO of Drink Nutrient. “This new line is a fun and effective solution that gives your body the essential nutrients it needs in the most bioavailable form it craves.”

For more information on the Drink Nutrient line, visit DrinkNutrient.com.