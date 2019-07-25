Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Joins VOSS As Investor, Advisor

As far as celebrity investors go, VOSS has landed a heavyweight.

The imported Norwegian premium water brand announced this morning that actor and wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has joined the company as an investor and strategic advisor. The 47-year old California native will also serve as the face of a new marketing campaign entitled “Live Every Drop.”

“I’ve been hydrating with VOSS for years, whether on set, in the Iron Paradise, or spending time with my family and friends. This partnership is a natural evolution as I look to partner with exceptional brands looking to innovate and impact the globe with sustainable best in class deliverables,” Johnson said in a press release.

He continued: “I’m thrilled to have evolved my genuine passion for VOSS into a formal business investment and work with their exceptional leadership team, to create new products and develop strategic brand initiatives and collaborations. We are going to build great things together.”

Ariel Boorstin, Global Director of Marketing for VOSS, told BevNET in an email that Johnson would not be joining the company’s board of directors, but will “play a key advisory role throughout our partnership.”

“ [Dwayne] Johnson has been an organic fan of the brand for years, exclusively drinking VOSS water in his personal endeavors, making him the most natural person for us to approach, and the first and only partner we pursued,” said Boorstin. “We’ve been working to bring this partnership to life for over a year now, so it’s incredibly exciting to finally share the news with VOSS and Johnson fans alike, amplified by our largest ever consumer-facing advertising and social campaign.”

According to Boorstin, the new campaign will give consumers an “intimate, behind the scenes” look into Johnson’s everyday routine. The campaign, which will be produced by Johnson’s company Seven Bucks Creative, is set to launch on August 5 and will include large-scale outdoor advertising, as well as on digital and social media.

As a strategic advisor, Johnson will also be involved in VOSS’s move into new product categories, packaging and platforms, including the brand’s first-ever function-based offerings set to debut in early 2020.

In the years since emerging as a superstar in the World Wrestling Federation in the 1990s, Johnson has become one of the world’s most recognizable and bankable entertainers. He has over 151 million followers on social media, and his films have made in excess of $10 billion worldwide. According to Forbes, Johnson is the highest paid actor in the world.

“We love that Johnson is so diverse in his interests, and that he has had experience exploring so many different fields and passions,” Boorstin wrote. “As we work with Johnson to develop new products, his range of interests will bring a unique point of view to that process, ensuring that we deliver best in class products, in line with consumer interests, and strengthening every proposition we bring to market together.”

Johnson isn’t the only celebrity who has taken an interest in the premium water category: Gwenyth Paltrow (Flow), Jaden Smith (JUST), and Mark Wahlberg (AQUAhydrate) have also partnered with brands in the space as either investors, ambassadors or a combination of both.