Elevator Talk: Chaser Crafts Zero Sugar, Zero Calorie CBD-Infused Mixers to Reduce Hangovers

Jonathan Hekmat is the founder and CEO of WeHo Bev Co., the makers of Chaser, a zero sugar, zero calorie shot chaser and cocktail mixer that aims to serve Millennial and Gen Z consumers looking for a healthy alternative to mask the aftertaste of alcohol. The product features hemp CBD and electrolytes to help prevent hangovers. Chaser is currently available in 33 liquor stores around Los Angeles and direct-to-consumer online as the company seeks the right distribution partner. Hekmat is open to working with an investor that is willing to be a mentor for the brand and stay with the company as it grows.

