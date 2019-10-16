Elevator Talk: Golden Tiger Aims to Revitalize Americans with Ayurvedic Medicine

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Ajay Dhawan is the co-founder of Golden Tiger, an early stage beverage brand that aims to recover and revitalize Americans with its Ayurvedic-inspired formulation. The line of wellness drinks features bioavailable turmeric and highlights curcumin, the active ingredient which helps fight inflammation in the body. Golden Tiger has seeded 5,000 cases of product into Grocery Outlets across California to test the market and collect information before moving into more retailers. With a robust supply chain set in place, the next step is to scale. While the company is not seeking additional investment, they are looking to build relationships with buyers and retailers.

