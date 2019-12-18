Elevator Talk: Hoplark HopTea Brews Up a Healthy Non-Alc Refreshment

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Hoplark HopTea was born out of co-founder Dean Eberhardt’s desire to have a healthy and complex beverage while on a break from drinking alcohol. The company developed a line of zero calorie, zero alcohol teas brewed with hops, delivering a flavor profile similar to beer. Hoplark HopTea won New Beverage Showdown 16 at BevNET Live Winter 2018 in Santa Monica. The brand launched exclusively nationwide with Whole Foods but is now open to working with additional retail and distribution partners to expand its footprint as it gains traction in the marketplace.

