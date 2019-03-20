Elevator Talk: Lumen Combines Hemp and Adaptogens to Create Regenerative Elixirs

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Jacob Freepons is the co-founder and CEO of Lumen, a company that uses a proprietary process to press and juice whole hemp plants into Regenerative Hemp Elixirs. Lumen aims to grow awareness around the health benefits of hemp while also taking action to address environmental changes. The company is raising its seed round of funding and is open to working with investors that align with its mission and vision.

