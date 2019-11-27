Elevator Talk: ‘Merican Mule is Modernizing the Classic Moscow Mule with Its RTD Lineup

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Dean Mahoney is the CEO and co-founder of ‘Merican Mule, a ready-to-drink cocktail company narrowly focused on crafting drinks based on the famous Moscow Mule. Its lineup consists of Moscow, Tropical and Mexican style Mules made with real spirits, natural ingredients and fresh fruit juice. The brand aims to serve experience-focused consumers that are looking to take a quality cocktail on-the-go. Mahoney is open to working with an investor that can help build brand awareness as they look to expand into new regions of the U.S. next year.

Beverage startup? Practice your pitch and share your story with the industry.

Apply to Pitch >>