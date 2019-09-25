Elevator Talk: Moti Adds a Twist to Lemonade with Rose Water

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Moti Beverages aims to enhance traditional lemonade with rose water, unique flavors and fun branding. CEO Mehdi Rahmani is focused on delivering a premium refreshing beverage crafted with quality ingredients. The startup, which launched just months ago, is open to working with a partner that can help build the brand’s marketing and distribution strategy.

