Elevator Talk: OKI Aims to Deliver Premium CBD Beverages to the Active Lifestyle Market

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Mike Cornwell is the CMO of Phivida, a company that launched its first foray into the ready-to-drink beverage space with OKI, a line of hemp CBD-infused teas and flavored waters. The brand is focused on using the highest quality ingredients and testing to ensure potency and purity. Targeted at healthy and active lifestyle consumers, the beverage aims to deliver functional benefits and a clean label. OKI is open to working with strategic partners that are brave and innovative and can help get the product on shelves.

