Elevator Talk: Shot X Aims to Detox Your Liver

Yash Kankaria is the Chief Growth Office for Shot X, a company aiming to help consumers live healthier lifestyles through daily supplement shots. The brand’s first product is a shot made with curcumin, the active ingredient extracted from turmeric root, which Kankaria states helps destroy toxins in the liver. Shot X is aiming to reach consumers who are looking for higher quality foods, or might need a detox boost after a heavy meal or a few drinks. While still in its early stages, Shot X is currently expanding from its digital direct-to-consumer platform into traditional retail. The company is open to working with a strategic partner that understands the retail landscape and can help them build a sustainable business model.

