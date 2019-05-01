Elevator Talk: Sir Owlverick’s Aims for the Long Game with Classic Tasting Coffee Beverages

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Lillard Anthony Wong is the co-founder of Sir Owlverick’s with his partner Amy Tang, who is a third generation coffee roaster. The company’s mission is to bring great tasting coffee to the masses through ready-to-drink beverages and fresh roasted coffee beans. The brand focuses on crafting a classic medium roast with a smooth taste profile to appeal to a wide audience, while offering new and innovate SKUs like Vietnamese iced coffee and cold brewed double espresso shots. The brand is open to working with a partner that is looking for steady, long term growth and success.

