Elevator Talk: Straightaway Makes Craft Cocktails Convenient

Straightaway Cocktails co-founder and CEO Cy Cain wants to help people enjoy quality craft cocktails at home and on-the-go. The company launched in 2018 and offers bottled ready-to-drink classic cocktails using house made zest, simple syrups and bitters. Based in Portland, the brand aims to serve its local consumers first through a distillery and tasting room, on-premise at restaurants, through local retailers and direct-to-consumer. The company is open to working with a strategic partner who can help them navigate distribution in other markets as they grow.

