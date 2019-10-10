Elevator Talk: Whole Harmony Makes Plant Medicine Accessible

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Stacey Wood founded Whole Harmony with her partner David Soule as a vehicle to educate consumers on the benefits of plant medicine. The pair believes their community focus and authenticity is what sets the brand apart, as they connect with consumers through handcrafted tonics and elixirs using herbs sourced from their farm. Founded less than two years ago, the company’s growth was kickstarted in the gift sector, which then transported their products to more than 300 independent retailers and Whole Foods Market. They find that their products connect with people that are simply interested in bettering their health or are disenchanted with the current medical system and in search of natural remedies. Wood states that the company is ready to go national and would be interested in partners that stand behind their product and are passionate about the magic of plant medicine.

