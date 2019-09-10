Eternal Water Launches New Distributor Partner, The Honickman Group

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.– Eternal Beverages Inc, the no. 1 selling Naturally Alkaline Water brand and #3 selling Premium Sourced Water brand in the United States, announces that it has launched The Honickman Group to add to it’s existing network of distributors nationwide. Eternal Water is thrilled to partner with one of the largest most respected independent distributors in the country.

“We couldn’t be happier about partnering with The Honickman Group. Together with Polar Beverages, Eternal Water now has total coverage of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions with access to over 75 million people that we never had before. We expect this to significantly accelerate our existing rapid growth,” says Karim Mashouf, Founder & CEO of Eternal Water.

The Honickman Group, one of the nation’s largest privately owned beverage distribution companies with more than $1 billion in annual revenue, will distribute Eternal Water to its network of retail outlets, servicing all channels of business throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region from Virginia to New York City.

John Taglienti, EVP of Sales and Marketing for The Honickman Group said, “Eternal Water has been in our sights for a while now being the #1 selling Naturally Alkaline Water in the country. Eternal’s iconic packaging, natural sourcing, and premium positioning will provide key points of difference in a growing Premium Water category. We are very excited to add Eternal to our portfolio.”

About Eternal Beverages Inc

Eternal Beverages, Inc. is a California based company that manufactures and brands it’s own premium still and sparkling waters, Eternal Water and Eternal Sparkling Water. Founded in 2009, Eternal Water is one of the highest velocity premium waters in the market according to scan data making it the #1 selling Naturally Alkaline Water brand and #3 selling Premium Sourced Water brand in the United States.