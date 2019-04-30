Evian Partners with Virgil Abloh on Limited Edition Bottle

Visionary designer Virgil Abloh finds inspiration everywhere he goes. Continuing evian’s long-established collaboration with the fashion world, the forward-thinking creative applied his design vision to this year’s iconic limited-edition glass bottle–and now it’s coming to the U.S. for the first time with a can’t-miss launch event.

Open to the public Thursday, May 9 at 12 pm, on a first-come, first-served basis, New Yorkers are invited to experience the rainbow vision for themselves at the evian Drip Drop event for one day only in downtown NYC. For the first time ever in the U.S., attendees will have a chance to get their hands on one of the limited-edition bottles, for free while supplies last, at 393 Broadway.

Even better, those who attend will also have the chance to win exclusive prizes such as a shatter-resistant, evian Soma by Virgil Abloh refillable bottle, or an ultra-collectible limited-edition 750ml evian glass bottle signed by Virgil, both part of the “One Drop can make a Rainbow” collection.

The evian® Drip Drop will flaunt a trendy, rainbow-inspired design in arresting colors, mirroring the 750ml bottle’s adornment with perfectly formed water drops.

“The notion that one drop of water can create a rainbow served as the inspiration and metaphor to drive my first project as evian’s Creative Advisor for Sustainable Innovation Design,” stated Abloh. “As light refracts through that droplet, it reveals its full polychromatic potential. We don’t see just water, we see infinite possibilities and inspiration for anyone. Everyone.”

Following the evian Drip Drop event, the rainbow bottle will be available in limited quantities at select hotels and restaurants listed on the evian U.S. website.

About evian

evian® natural spring water comes from the heart of the French Alps, a unique geological site in the world. For more than 15 years, it travels through the rocks of the protected underground aquifer, where it is enriched with naturally occurring electrolytes and minerals contributing to its unique taste. Delicately crafted by nature and with a neutrally balanced pH 7.2, evian® natural spring water is a healthy choice throughout the day. The brand is committed to preserving its local ecosystem and water resource, and has been working for over 25 years to preserve the natural surroundings of the source, in an effort to keep evian® natural spring water’s exceptional quality for generations to come. The brand also announced it achieved Carbon Neutral certification in the U.S. and Canada in 2017 from the Carbon Trust, and is working towards becoming carbon neutral worldwide by 2020. In January 2018, evian® announced its circular ambition. evian®, a Danone brand, embraces the company’s One Planet. One Health vision that the health of the people and the health of the planet are interconnected and therefore seeks to protect and nourish both.

About Virgil Abloh

Born in Rockford, Illinois in 1980, Virgil Abloh is an artist, architect, engineer, creative director, and fashion designer. After earning a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he completed a Master’s degree in Architecture at the Illinois Institute of Technology. It was here that he learned not only about design principles but also crafted the principles of his art practice. Currently, Virgil Abloh serves as the Menswear Artistic Creative Director at Louis Vuitton and Founder and CreativeDirector at Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh.