Expo West 2019: Goldthread Founder Talks Growing Herbal Tonic Category

Like other rising brands in the growing plant-based drinks category, tonic maker Goldthread is targeting expansion beyond natural and specialty retailers and into mainstream outlets like 7-Eleven. In this interview video recorded at Natural Products Expo West 2019, we spoke with the brand’s founder William Siff, a former acupuncturist, to learn how the company is working to make its adaptogen-based beverages click with conventional channel consumers.

In this interview recorded at Natural Products Expo West 2019, Siff discusses how the state of the American healthcare system has led more people to embrace healthy food and drinks. He also spoke about consumers’ rising interest in exotic ingredients, and how Goldthread takes inspiration from international cultures to bring new functionalities to the U.S. market.