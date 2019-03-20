Expo West 2019 Gallery: Juice, Shots, and Sparkling Drinks

The juice category has found new inspiration with shots. At Natural Products Expo West this month, brands unveiled new takes on the emerging shots category, as well as some fresh spins on traditional juices and sparkling drinks.

In this slideshow gallery we highlight some of the notable new juice and shot products at the show, as well as a variety of new plant-based sparkling products. From established brands like Suja and Honest Tea to startups like Hubble and Sap!

Bitter Love Bitter Love Bitter Love showcased new 12 oz cans for its line of sparkling drinking bitters. Varieties include Bitter Orange, Pineapple, Cranberry Lime, Grapefruit, and Tart Cherry. The products each contain a functional ingredients blend which includes gentian, ashwagandha, dandelion root, turmeric, and ginger.

C2O C2O Coconut water maker C2O jumped into the sparkling beverage category with a new line containing antioxidants. The sparkling coconut waters are available in 10.8 oz slim cans in Grapefruit Fizz, Berry Blast, Citrus Zing, and Cherry Bang varieties.

Daily Greens Daily Greens Juice maker Daily Greens debuted a new cold-pressed Daily Celery SKU which contains seven servings per 12 oz bottle. The company also announced a new SuperAde line which features strawberry lemonade and black cherry lemonade varieties. Both flavors contain chlorella superfoods.

Drink Simple Drink Simple Drink Simple (formerly Drink Maple) introduced a line of flavored sparkling maple waters in 12 oz. cans. The plant-based beverages come in orange mango, raspberry lemon, and blackberry lemon varieties.

Ethan's Ethan's Complimenting its lines of apple cider vinegar and MCT shots, Ethan’s debuted a new “Fire Shots” line available in original and citrus flavors. The company also previewed an upcoming Clean Energy Shot line which will launch this summer.

Fire Cider Fire Cider Apple cider vinegar tonic brand Fire Cider showcased its drinking vinegars in 1 oz. shot packets. The flavors are organic and include Original and a vegan Honey-Free varieties.

Hella Cocktail Co. Hella Cocktail Co. Mixer brand Hella Cocktail Co. introduced a new line of Bitters & Soda products available in 4-packs of 8.4 oz. cans. The line includes a reduced sugar (“Spritz”) and a zero sugar (“Dry”) variety. Each SKU is made with the company’s blend of aromatic bitters and gentian tincture.

Honest Honest Honest Tea announced a new line of single serve organic juices made from concentrate including strawberry lemonade and blueberry raspberry varieties. The 11 oz. bottles contain 70 calories.

Hubble Hubble Sparkling cold-pressed juice brand and former New Beverage Showdown participant Hubble showcased refreshed packaging for its ready-to-drink products.

KOR Shots KOR Shots KOR Shots introduced two new additions to its portfolio of 1.7 oz. cold-pressed juice shots: Sick Kick made with acerola and Reverse made with trans-resveratrol.

Medlie Medlie Zupa Noma announced at the show it had rebranded as Medlie. With the new name, the company also repositioned its Veggie Shots line. New packaging on the existing flavors emphasize functionalities including Digestion, Metabolism, and Immunity. The brand also introduced a new Glow SKU containing cucumber, lemon, and collagen protein.

Mode Mode Sports nutrition beverage brand Mode added a line of 2 oz cold-pressed juice shots intended for pre- and post-workout use. The line includes Power Booster (beet and berry), Recovery Booster (cucumber and lime), and Re-Energizer (mango and ginger).

Naked Naked PepsiCo-owned Naked introduced a reduced sugar juices called “Half Naked,” featuring 50 percent less sugar than the brand’s core line. Flavors include Peach Ginger, Lively Greens, and Watermelon Passion Fruit and each contain between 140-150 calories per 15.2 oz bottle, depending on the SKU.

Sap! Sap! Plant-based beverage maker Sap! Introduced a line of sparkling birch tree waters in 12 oz cans. The organic certified products include Strawberry with Habanero, Ginger with Lemongrass, Cranberry with Goji Berry, and Tangerine with Chamomile varieties. Each can contains between 10-15 calories and zero added sugar.

So Good So You So Good So You So Good So You introduced a line of probiotic wellness shots available in 1.7 oz bottles. The line includes Energy and Beauty varieties. Both products are USDA organic certified.

Sovany Sovany Sovany unveiled new can designs for its line of fruit-infused sparkling waters. The rebranded products will roll out to stores this spring.

Suja Suja Suja added Focus to its line of functional wellness shots. The SKU contains green tea and L-theanine. The company said it is also exploring a new CBD-infused drink.