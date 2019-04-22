Fever-Tree Mixers Launches Social Media Campaign to Benefit Malaria No More

BROOKLYN, N.Y.— In honor of World Malaria Day (Monday, April 22), Fever-Tree Mixers is launching a social media campaign to raise money for the charity Malaria No More. Every time a photo is posted on social media of a glass raised to end malaria, Fever-Tree will give $5 to Malaria No More. Here’s how it works:

Share a ‘point of view’ shot of a raised glass or ‘cheers’ on social

Tag a friend (or a few)

Include in the tagline:I’m raising my glass to erase malaria. @FeverTree_USA & @fevertreemixers are donating $5 for every drink shared to #MalariaMustDie

The campaign extends until May 31. Fever-Tree is hoping to get 30,000 entries from all over the globe and raise awareness of this totally preventable and treatable disease. Malaria is one of the world’s oldest and deadliest diseases – so lethal and ancient is the infectious disease that it is said to have killed half of all humans who have ever walked the face of the earth. Tutankhamun, George Washington, Alexander the Great, Christopher Columbus and Mahatma Gandhi have all suffered from malaria. Half a million people are killed by the disease every year, half of whom are children under five years old. And yet it is entirely preventable.

The fight against malaria means a lot to Fever-Tree; it’s more than just a worthy cause. In fact, it’s part of the reason the brand exists in the first place. It is often asserted that the quinine-producing cinchona tree, known colloquially to local growers as the fever tree, has been one of the most important plants for the advancement of humanity.

About Fever-Tree

Founded in 2005, Fever-Tree is the leading premium line of carbonated mixers. It procures the world’s finest ingredients from natural sources, including quinine from the Democratic Republic of Congo, ginger from Ivory Coast, India and Nigeria, and lemons from the slopes of Mount Etna, Sicily. The Fever-Tree range is designed to complement and enhance a wide array of premium spirits and with its high quality and naturally sourced ingredients is the perfect accompaniment to any drinking occasion. Unlike most mixers on the market today, which contain high fructose corn syrup, saccharin or aspartame, Fever-Tree products contain no artificial sweeteners or flavorings, restoring taste and quality to the category. Since its launch, Fever-Tree has collected a vast number of awards, including the Best Selling & Top Trending Tonic Water for five consecutive years by Drinks International’s surveys of the World’s Best Bars. In the U.S., Fever-Tree’s portfolio includes 15 mixers, comprising tonics, ginger ales and ginger beers that are available at leading retailers, bars and restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit fever-tree.com, email us at USA@Fever-Tree.com, like us on Facebook at facebook.com/fevertreemixers/ and follow us on Twitter at @FeverTreeMixers, and on Instagram at @FeverTreeMixers_USA.