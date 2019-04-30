Gallery: April’s New Product Launches

As winter (finally) turns into spring, beverage brands are turning up the heat with a range of new launches. In this gallery, we highlight some of the notable new products that were launched or announced over the past month, including three new fruit-flavored sodas from Pepsi, a new batch of CBD-infused drinks, and the latest release from Dirty Lemon.

Uptime Uptime Premium energy drink brand Uptime has added two new flavors to its lineup of 12 oz. bottled beverages: Blood Orange, which will be available exclusively at 7-Eleven stores through June 30, and White Peach Lemonade, which will be available nationally. Both will be available in original and sugar free SKUs.

Pepsi Pepsi Combining its original cola with real fruit juice, Pepsi has introduced three new flavors to its eponymous flagship soda line with Pepsi Berry, Pepsi Lime and Pepsi Mango. The products are available nationwide in 12-packs of 12 oz. cans; after June 14, the SKUs will be sold exclusively at Target and Walmart.

Sneakz Organic Sneakz Organic Seeking to expand its audience from kids to adults, Sneakz Organic has launched Meal2Go, a nutrition shake featuring 16 g of plant protein, 17 vitamins and minerals, ancient grains, quinoa, ashwagandha, and probiotics. The line comes in three varieties: Cinnamon Chocolate Fusion, Cinnamon Vanilla Swirl and Roasted Coffee Blend.

McCafe McCafe Two flavors from the McCafe Frappe line — Caramel and Mocha — are now available in 40 oz. multi-serve bottles.

Happy Planet Happy Planet Happy Planet is expanding its range of oat milk products with the launch of Barista Edition Oatmilk and Chocolate Oatmilk, both available in 32 oz. cartons.

Dirty Lemon Dirty Lemon The latest innovation to emerge from functional beverage maker Dirty Lemon is +Retinol (vitamin A). In addition to containing 100% of the daily recommended allowance of vitamin A, the drink also features pineapple juice, ginger and hibiscus flower.

Juice Performer Juice Performer Fruit-based sports drink Juice Performer has introduced a new SKU called Beets with Pineapple Juice, which is designed to highlight the benefits of beet juice, including increased blood nitrate levels and faster oxygen delivery during exercise. The product is currently available on Amazon.

Cirrus Cirrus Created by the team behind Georgia craft brewery Second Self Beer Co., Cirrus is a new line of sparkling water infused with 10 mg of hemp-derived CBD per serving. The product will be distributed to retailers in the state via Liberator Distributing and in Alabama via Pinnacle Imports.

Blue Ridge Bucha Blue Ridge Bucha In support Appalachian Trail Conservancy, Virginia-based Blue Ridge Bucha has released a limited edition kombucha in collaboration with outdoor retailer REI Co-op. Brewed with blackberries and mint, the variety is available exclusively for growler fills at REI Co-op’s flagship store in Washington, D.C.

Honeydrop Honeydrop Lemonade brand Honeydrop announced this month the fourth SKU in its line of CBD-infused drinks: Reset, which contains activated charcoal, cayenne pepper and 20 mg of CBD sourced from Evo Hemp. The product will be available nationwide in May.