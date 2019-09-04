Gallery: August’s New Product Launches

As summer comes to a close and retailers make the transition from summer to autumn, beverage brands are getting into the spirit with fall-themed coffee creamer from Coffee Mate, seasonal oat milk latte flavors from Chameleon and a MTN Dew Halloween mystery flavor. Check out more of this month’s new product releases below, including new launches from Organic Valley, Clear/Cut Phocus and Sparkling Ice.

Chameleon Cold-Brew Chameleon Cold-Brew Chameleon released its first seasonal coffee products: Gingersnap and Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk Lattes. The multi-serve oat milk latte flavors are available at Target and Whole Foods for $6.99 per 46 oz. bottle.

Coca-Cola Coca-Cola Coca-Cola released packaging featuring college and professional football team logos on its 20 oz. Coca-Cola and Coke Zero Sugar bottles. Its 7.5 oz. mini cans, 12 oz. cans and various liter sizes of Coca-Cola and Coke Zero Sugar will also features football-related phrases such as “Squad” and “#1 Fan.”

Elmhurst 1925 Elmhurst 1925 Plant-based milk maker Elmhurst 1925 expanded its Barista Editions line with the addition of Hemp Barista Edition. The brand has also debuted its Milked Oats line in an 11 oz. single-serve version; it was previously available exclusively in a 32 oz. multiserve. Elmhurst Hemp Barista Edition ($6.99 per 32 oz. carton) and Single Serve Milked Oats ($4.99 per carton) are both available online now.

Clear/Cut Phocus Clear/Cut Phocus Caffeinated sparkling water brand Clear/Cut Phocus’s new Peach flavor, which contains 75 mg of caffeine per can, is available nationwide and on the brand’s website for $19.99 per 12-pack.

Brew Dr. Brew Dr. Brew Dr. Kombucha’s newest flavor is Dark Cherry Vanilla, a seasonal release created in collaboration with James Beard Award-winning chef Joshua McFadden. The new SKU is available in 14 oz. and 32 oz. bottles through October.

Red Bull Red Bull Red Bull released limited edition New York Red Bulls cans for its 8.4 oz. and 12 oz. cans, available across the New York Tri-State area. The new cans showcase the major league soccer team’s Aaron Long, Tim Parker, Bradley Wright-Phillips and Cristian Cásseres Jr.

Verve Coffee Roasters Verve Coffee Roasters California’s Verve Coffee Roasters has released a line of instant coffee, available in 6-packs of three varieties: Honduras Edgardo Tinoco, Streetlevel and Kenya Kathakwa.

Silk Silk Plant-based beverage brand Silk expanded its line of Oat Yeah! oat milk products with the addition of Oat Yeah Oatmilk Creamer, made with gluten-free oats. The new creamer is available in Vanilla and Oatmeal Cookie flavors at grocery stores nationwide including Target, Walmart and Sprouts for a suggested retail price of $4.29 per quart.

Bing Beverage Company Bing Beverage Company Denver’s Bing Beverage Company launched Energy Kombucha, combining organic caffeine and ginseng with Bing’s traditional kombucha. The new line is available in Peach & Hatch Chile and Guava & Pineapple flavors at Publix Supermarkets in the Southeast.

Sparkling Ice Sparkling Ice Sparkling Ice revealed Mango Guava as its new limited edition mystery flavor after running a contest for fans to guess the new release and win prizes.

BRWD BRWD BRWD Refreshing Energy is a new caffeinated plant-based beverage which utilizes a non-GMO barley malt extract base. BRWD Refreshing Energy is available at $2.99-$3.50 per can at retail stores in New York, California and Chicago, and on Amazon in 4-packs.

MTN Dew MTN Dew MTN Dew released a new Halloween mystery flavor, Voo Dew, available for a limited time in retailers nationwide in 20 oz. bottles and 12-packs of 12 oz. cans.

Coffee Mate Coffee Mate Coffee Mate’s latest seasonal fall flavor is Red Velvet, hitting shelves nationwide for a suggested retail price of $2.69 per 16 oz. bottle.

Organic Valley Organic Valley Organic Valley reformulated its FUEL high-protein milk shake, now with half the amount of sugar as its original formula, and has added a new coffee flavor to the line. The new FUEL is available in single-serve 11 oz. cartons for $2.99 along with 4-packs ($10.99) and 12-packs ($29.99).

Maple Hill Creamery Maple Hill Creamery Maple Hill Creamery’s grass-fed organic whole milk and chocolate milk are now available in shelf-stable, single-serve 8 oz. cartons made from renewable and 100% recyclable materials. The new cartons are now available at Yankee Stadium, Publix, Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Fairway Markets and Morton Williams.

LivTru LivTru Wellness company LivTru launched new performance drink Refresh & Focus Super Antioxidant Curcumin Water. The new launch is available in Lavender Lemonade, Peach Ginger and Strawberry Lemon flavors exclusively on the brand’s website for $46.68 per 12-pack.

Squeeze Dried Squeeze Dried Squeeze Dried released its new drink mix flavor, Mermaid Lemonade, containing a blend of spirulina, prebiotics, lemon and blue green algae. The new flavor is available online in 6-packs for $4.99 and a 30-count boxes for $32.

La Colombe La Colombe Coffee roaster La Colombe launched its Oatmilk Draft Latte in 9 oz. ready-to-drink cans, available in original, vanilla and caramel varieties. The new launch is available at the company’s 30 cafes, on its own website, on Amazon, and in select retailers nationwide, including Wegmans and Harris Teeter, for a suggested retail price of $3.49.

Hank's Gourmet Beverages Hank's Gourmet Beverages Philadelphia-based Hank’s Gourmet Beverages rolled out Hank’s Caribbean Recipe Ginger Beer, a spicy ginger beer with no artificial flavors, colorings, preservatives or sweeteners. The product is available in 12 oz. bottles in 4-packs and 24-packs.

7-Eleven 7-Eleven 7-Select Replenish is a new, private-label sports drink available exclusively at the c-store chain. The electrolyte-infused hydration beverage, which is sweetened with stevia and real sugar, is available in four flavors -- lemonade, orange mango, cucumber mint and guava splash -- at a suggested retail price of $1.99 per 28 oz. bottle.