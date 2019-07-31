Gallery: July’s New Product Launches

As we head into the dog days of summer, many of July’s new products are giving consumers an energy boost. This month saw new shots from Sunday Scaries and Ethan’s, cold brew from Partners and Bailey’s, and G Fuel’s first RTD offering. In this gallery, we highlight this month’s notable product launches, including the latest from HUEL, Ocean Spray and Starbucks, along with new brand launches, rebrands and reformulations.

Ethan's Ethan's Organic shots maker Ethan’s launched a line of energy shots that feature caffeine from green tea and guayusa, organic juice bases, lion’s mane and cordyceps mushrooms for focus. All three flavors -- Pomegranate Blueberry, Tart Cherry Ginger and Pineapple Aloe (a Whole Foods exclusive) -- are sold in 2 oz. glass bottles for $3.49-$3.99.

Huel Huel European nutrition brand Huel introduced chocolate as the newest flavor in its line of ready-to-drink meal replacement drinks in the U.S. Each contains 27 vitamins and minerals and 20 grams of plant-based protein per bottle. The SKU is available for $3.19 per bottle on Huel’s website.

Plant Veda Plant Veda Plant-based nutrition brand Plant Veda launched a line of Probiotic Cashew Lassis, made with cashew yogurt, spices and fruits. The lassis are available in five flavors: Mango, Saffron Cardamom, Turmeric Ginger, Coffee and Vanilla. The products are currently sold at select Canadian retail locations.

Partners Coffee Partners Coffee Brooklyn-based specialty coffee company Partners Coffee launched ready-to-drink cold brew in cans, made with Partners’ Brooklyn Blend with notes of rich chocolate and sweet toffee. The product is available at Partner’s New York cafes, select Union Markets locations, and East Coast Whole Foods locations for $4.99 per can or a $15 6-pack.

Bio-Up Bio-Up Biotechnology company Bio-Up Mimetic Technologies, Inc launched a new functional beverage brand Bio-Up. Its two functional fruit-flavored teas -- Cholesterol Aid and Cardio Vitality -- claim to promote heart function and maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Both are available for purchase on the company’s website in 12-packs of 16.9 oz. cartons, for $35.88.

OWYN OWYN OWYN launched its new two-SKU line of meal replacement shakes, containing 300 calories and 20 grams of plant-based protein per 12 oz. bottle. The shakes, available in Chocolate and Chai flavors, can be purchased on the brand’s website at $19.99 for a 4-pack.

Ocean Spray Ocean Spray Ocean Spray launched Sparkling Pink, made with sparkling water and pink, white and red cranberry fruit juice. Sparkling Pink contains no artificial flavors or preservatives and is available exclusively at Costco in 12-packs of 11.5 oz. cans.

Kickback Kickback Los Angeles-based CBD beverage brand Kickback launched a new line of CBD lemonade products, containing 25 mg of CBD per 12 oz. bottle. The line -- available in Lemony Lemon, Strawberry Sunshine and Mellow Mango flavors -- is available for preorder on the brand's website.

Kinderlyte Kinderlyte Kinderfarms announced Kinderlyte, an oral electrolyte solution, available in 1 liter resealable bottles in Fruit Punch, Orange and Grape flavors. The product will hit store shelves in September as the brand has secured 10,000 points of distribution across mass, drug, grocery, specialty and online channels.

Hydrant Hydrant Hydration mix brand Hydrant added a third flavor to its lineup: Blood Orange. The brand also launched redesigned packaging including a new, slimmer shape for its packets.

G Fuel G Fuel G Fuel Energy Formula announced its first RTD offering, now available in 16 oz. cans in Blue Ice, Sour Cherry, Rainbow Sherbet and FaZeberry flavors. G Fuel is available in single cans and in variety packs of four ($10.99) and 12 ($31.99).

ChrgD+ ChrgD+ ChrgD+ is a new unflavored and unsweetened CBD powder created by research, logistics, and brand innovation consultancy Cultivating Wellness by Lexaria Bioscience. Six-packs of packets, each containing 20 mg of CBD, are available on ChrgD’s website for $17.99.

Capt'n Eli's Capt'n Eli's Portland, Maine-based soda brand Capt’n Eli’s announced it has eliminated preservatives from its soda line and transitioned to an all-natural formulation. The revamped line is available on the brand’s website and at grocery and convenience outlets.

Sunomi Sunomi Switchel company Sip City has rebranded to Sunomi Switchel. With the rebrand, the brand is transitioning to 100% recyclable aluminum cans, and will be debuting a new design for its sparkling switchel line. The new packaging is currently available at local retailers in the Washington, DC-Maryland-Virginia area.

Bailey's Bailey's Bailey’s latest launch is a non-alcoholic canned cold brew coffee, available in Original Irish Cream and Salted Caramel flavors. The 11 oz. cans, available in 12-packs on Amazon and Meijer, contain 100% Arabica coffee, skim milk, sugar and cream.

Twang Twang Premium-flavored salt, sugar and seasoning brand Twang launched its first ever RTD product, Michelada Cocktail Mix. The tomato-based cocktail mix is available in 16 oz. glass bottles for $5.99-$6.99 and in 32 oz. glass bottles for $8.99-$10.99. Single-serve bottles will also be available for $1.99 to $2.49.

TB12 TB12 TB12, the fitness and health products company launched by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, introduced a flavored electrolyte liquid drink mix this month. The mixes, available in Peach Mango, Raspberry and Lemon flavors, contain 72 trace minerals per each 20-serving 1.7 fl oz bottle.

Taffer's Mixologist Taffer's Mixologist Taffer’s Mixologist, a new line of cocktail mixes from bar expert and “Bar Rescue” host Jon Taffer, launched nationwide at Walmart and other retailers. The line includes Bloody Mary, Cosmopolitan, Margarita, Mojito, Piña Colada, Skinny Margarita, and Strawberry Margarita, with 32 oz. bottles all under $6 each.

Sunday Scaries Sunday Scaries CBD-centric brand Sunday Scaries launched its first RTD product, YOLO Shots, in Coconut Lime, Sour Fruit Punch and Tropical Pineapple flavors. Each 2 oz. bottle contains 50 mg of CBD and 200 mg of caffeine derived from organic green coffee beans. The product is available online in 12-packs for $69.

Starbucks Starbucks Starbucks and Nestlé announced the launch of Starbucks Creamers, available in Caramel Macchiato, White Chocolate Mocha and Cinnamon Dolce Latte flavors. The new line, Starbucks’ first entry into refrigerated dairy cooler, will be available in grocery and select online retailers in August.

Skagua Skagua Colorado’s Ska Brewing debuted its house-made sparkling waters in cans for the first time. The non-alcoholic offering is available in three flavors (Lemon, Grapefruit and Watermelon) in 6-packs at Ska’s headquarters and local establishments such as Nature’s Oasis.

Rooted Shots Rooted Shots Rooted Shots launched powdered wellness shots, containing 500 mg of Vitamin C and organic superfoods. The mix comes in three flavors: Orange Strawberry, Turmeric Orange Ginger Black Pepper and Ginger Lemon Cayenne Pepper. Packs of 20 are sold for $35 on the brand’s website.