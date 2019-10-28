Gallery: October’s CBD Beverage Launches

Despite lingering concerns about regulations, the wave of beverage innovation surrounding CBD showed no signs of slowing down this month. In this gallery, we took a look at new hemp-infused products from established cannabis companies like Cannabiniers and Mirth Provisions, startups such as Mad Tasty and Feelz, and new innovations from brands such as Kickback and Sweet Reason.

Feelz Feelz Officially rolling out at next month’s CBD.io Expo, California-based brand Feelz announced a line of CBD-infused sparkling waters. The brand includes Blackberry Lavender, Lemon Lime and Peach Ginger flavors infused with 20 mg of CBD isolate with added adaptogens, electrolytes and antioxidants.

Just Society Just Society California-based cannabis products maker Cannabiniers released Just Society iced teas in THC and CBD varieties. The CBD line includes Honey Green Tea, Mint Green Tea, Lemon Black Tea, Mango Black Tea and Raspberry Black Tea and contains 25 mg of CBD per 12 oz. can. Positioned as a relaxation drink, the company promotes the brand as “perfect for those moments when meditation and mindful mantras just aren’t cutting through the daily bullsh*t.”

Kickback Kickback Stretching into new categories, Kickback -- the maker of a CBD-infused cold brew teas and coffees -- announced a line of low-calorie CBD lemonades. The new line uses nano hemp extract and includes Lemony Lemon, Strawberry Sunshine and Mellow Mango flavors.

Mad Tasty Mad Tasty Mad Tasty is a California-based brand launching with Watermelon Kiwi and Grapefruit flavored sparkling waters. Each 12 oz. can contains 20 mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract sourced from SoRSE Technology. According to its website, the company has partnered with private equity fund First Bev and Interscope Records.

Mirth Provisions Mirth Provisions Cannabis products maker Mirth Provisions announced Otto’s CBD Cider, a THC and alcohol free beverage containing 30 mg of hemp-derived CBD isolate per 12 oz bottle. The new brand launched this month in 14 states with Double Hop Apple, Pineapple Passionfruit, and Pear Rhubarb varieties.

Nanowater Nanowater Using CBD isolate processed through nanotechnology, Tesla Nootropics launched Nanowater. The line comes in a 33.8 oz. variety containing 20 mg of nano CBD and a 16.9 oz. bottle containing 10 mg.

Natural Recovery Greens Natural Recovery Greens Natural Recovery Greens is a Chicago-based superfood drink mix brand. Its flagship product contains 25 mg of CBD per serving combined with branched chain amino acids (BCAAs), probiotics, adaptogens, and nutrients from fruits and vegetables.

Sweet Reason Sweet Reason Sweet Reason announced Lemon Rhubarb as the latest flavor addition to its line of CBD-infused sparkling waters. The drink contains 10 mg of hemp-based, CO2-extracted CBD.

Waltz Waltz Colorado-based sparkling water brand Waltz launched this month in Sprouts stores. The line features three flavors: Blood Orange, Ginger Lime and Lavender Lemon. Each 12 oz. can contains 25 mg of CBD.