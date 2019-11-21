GLOW Partners with Millennial Brands to Accelerate Growth

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif.– GLOW Beverages, Inc., has entered into a partnership with Millennial Brands Consulting, Inc., to support expansion for GLOW’s award-winning line of nutritionally enhanced, premium sparkling hydration drinks. Millennial Brands will leverage its wealth of beverage experience in preparation for GLOW’s entry into foodservice and retail channels of trade.

GLOW, founded by entrepreneur John Larson, has quickly gained favor with many of the country’s leading tech companies and nightclubs. GLOW is infused with a proprietary blend of amino acids, electrolytes and vitamins, including prickly pear, 5HTP and milk thistle. Available in both sparkling hydration and sparkling hydration + caffeine, GLOW’s distinctive flavors include Mango Apricot and Spicy Watermelon. GLOW is currently available in two package sizes: resealable, proprietary 12oz glass and 10.8oz pet bottles. Current accounts include Google, Facebook and Netflix, as well as Hyatt, Marriott, Circle K and Shell.

“We have been building a strong base of business for GLOW both on premise and in business and industry segments,” said Larson. “Millennial Brands will help us position for accelerated growth of the brand in both retail and foodservice channels. Vanessa (Walker) and her team have a long history of pioneering and expanding distribution of premium brands, particularly in the sparkling water and healthy hydration space.”

According to Walker, the relationship with GLOW evolved over several months as the team learned more about the brand and its unique attributes.

“John and the team at GLOW have done a great job of creating a beautifully packaged, functional premium drink that meets the needs of today’s healthy and social consumer desiring an upscale and premium brand,” said Walker. “This is the first time Millennial Brands has entered into an equity based partnership arrangement and we are excited to be part of the brand and its future growth nationwide.”

About GLOW Beverages

GLOW Premium Beverages, manufactured in Southern California, is available in two delicious flavors and formulas. GLOW Sparkling Infused Hydration and GLOW Sparkling Infused Hydration + Caffeine are available in Mango Apricot and Spicy Watermelon flavors. GLOW has been awarded 16 medals in the last four years: best hydration drink, best energy drink and best low calorie mixer. Each GLOW Beverage has unique formulas that are infused with a proprietary blend of amino acids, electrolytes and vitamins. This infusion is a premium combination of amino acids, vitamins and electrolytes, as well as Prickly Pear, 5HTP, Milk Thistle. For more information about GLOW visit drinkGLOW.com.

About Millennial Brands Consulting, Inc.

Millennial Brands Consulting, Inc. was founded in 2018 by beverage industry veteran Vanessa Walker to support start-up, mid-sized and established beverage brands with experience, strategy and innovation. Walker, named as one of the most powerful women in the beverage industry, started the boutique consulting business following a successful career with a number of global brands. She also has experience as a buyer with Target Stores. In addition to GLOW, Millennial Brands clients include disrupters in several key categories. millennialbrands.us.