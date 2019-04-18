HangZing Launches in the US

NEW JERSEY— HangZing an innovative tech business founded by a British Chemical Engineer that’s committed to using ground-breaking science to create radical food and drink products, has launched a drinkable supplement in the US.

HangZing produces a revolutionary range of drinks designed to give a natural pick-me-up for people that want to work hard and play hard. It is scientifically formulated using a blend of naturally-functional ingredients to replenish the nutrients and minerals lost during partying, traveling and exercising and to help individuals reboot and get the most from their day.

HangZing can be purchased via the brand’s website (hangzing.com) and will launch to market via Amazon Prime. Designed to provide a natural alternative to unhealthy pick-me-ups such as junk food, pain killers and sugar-laden drinks, the naturally functional ingredient profile is allowing the brand to tap into the US’s expanding Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements industry, that’s worth $24.5 billion1.

Available in two innovative varieties, Lychee & Lemongrass and Garden Mint, every convenient 100ml bottle is made by combining herbs, electrolytes and vitamins. The range is sweetened naturally from pure Canadian Maple Syrup and is free from added sugar, sweeteners and is suitable for vegans.

HangZing founder Mohit Wadhwani said: “HangZing is a ground-breaking innovation and is scientifically formulated using a blend of naturally-functional ingredients to replenish the nutrients and minerals lost during partying, travelling and exercising to help individuals reboot and get the most from their day.

“The life of an average American is more fast paced than ever. HangZing is the ultimate solution for individuals that want to work hard and play hard. Through this launch, we are hoping to tap into the US’s burgeoning Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements industry, that’s worth $24.5 billion.”

How HangZing Works

The unique blend of ingredients in each bottle of HangZing have been chosen for their naturally functional properties. Hovenia Dulcis can work to support liver function, Nopal Cactus, Aloe Vera and Turmeric are renowned for their anti-inflammatory benefits and Siberian Ginseng can boost enzyme activity in the liver, while Vitamin C is renowned for supporting the immune system.

Electrolytes, including sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium and vitamin B complex (B1, B3, B6, B5, B12, B9) can help to replenish minerals and nutrients.

Packaged in a box of six 100ml bottles, HangZing works best when consumed just before bed with plenty of water. HangZing is available via Amazon Prime and the brand’s website: hangzing.com/ in two varieties, Lychee and Lemongrass and Garden Mint, for $28.99 per box (6 x 100ml bottles). Find HangZing at: hangzing.com, on Twitter: @HangZingUSA and Instagram: @Hangzingusa.

How Each Ingredient Works

Originating from Asia, Hovenia Dulcis is a herb that is claimed to support liver function.

Siberian Ginseng is a potent species of this medicinal root and is renowned for boosting enzymes in the liver.

Nopal Cactus is claimed to have anti-inflammatory properties.

Aloe Vera, contains alkali properties that can neutralise and soothe.

The essential vitamin Vitamin C can help to maintain a powerful immune system.

Ancient ingredient Turmeric is claimed to detoxify and combat free-radicals.

Electrolytes, including sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium can work to replenish as a result of dehydration.

Vitamin B Complex can help boost energy levels.

Founder Background

HangZing is founded by Mohit Wadhwani, a Chemical Engineer who is on a mission to help people bounce back and perform at their best. Before launching his business, Wadhwani worked for a tech company. It was there that he spotted a gap in the market for a scientifically formulated drink that would help professionals like himself balance hectic social lives with busy work schedules. HangZing’s research and development involved an iterative approach of testing different quantities of each ingredient on hundreds of people over a period of time.