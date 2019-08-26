Hank’s Gourmet Beverages Launches Caribbean Ginger Beer

Philadelphia, Penn. — The summer is quickly becoming a memory, but the fireworks have ignited anew for Hank’s Gourmet Beverages. The renowned Philadelphia company that helped kick off the craft soda boom in the mid-1990s with its critically-acclaimed Hank’s Gourmet Root Beer is now rolling out its spiciest flavor yet, Hank’s Caribbean Recipe Ginger Beer, in bars, clubs, restaurants, package stores, supermarkets and gourmet shops coast-to-coast.

Based on a custom blend of the highest-quality international gingers, other natural flavorings, just the right amount of carbonation to make it “pop” in mixed drinks or straight up, and 100% cane sugar, Hank’s Caribbean Recipe Ginger Beer is formulated to take the market by storm, at on-premise and retail. This newest entry into this booming flavor category packs everything people absolutely love in ginger beer but leaves behind the things nobody wants to see in beverages these day – no artificial flavors, colorings, preservatives or sweeteners.

“Our Ginger Beer is the result of a great deal of research with key on-premise accounts, supermarkets, distributors and our fans, who have all been asking for new flavors for years,” said John Salvatore, Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Hank’s Gourmet Beverages.

“For on-premise accounts, we feel it’s poised to become a best-selling mixer-of-choice,” adds Hank’s Chief Customer Officer and Partner, Tony Salvatore. “Thanks to the bartenders who tested it across the nation in Moscow Mules, Dark & Stormies and as a premium pairing with other spirits, we know it has the perfect punch of ginger flavor and the right amount of ‘bite’ and spice to perfectly complement a host of spirits in the kind of creative specialty drinks that are so important to the bottom-line of the bar and restaurant business.”

Hank’s new Ginger Beer comes in its award-winning, long-neck, amber 12-ounce bottles. It premieres with new distinctive packaging that features the familiar Hank’s broad oval logo set on a textured, “linen-look,” Limited-Edition label that’s designed to leap off the shelf or when on the bar back. The product will premiere with 24-pack singles to start, with eye-catching 4-packs to follow at nightspots and wherever Hank’s is sold.

About Hank’s Gourmet Beverages

Since launching in 1995, Hank’s Gourmet Beverages have become available in upscale restaurants, bars, gourmet and specialty stores and via online sales to the booming, nationwide audience of craft soda lovers. The original variety, Hank’s Gourmet Root Beer, today anchors a craft soda product line that has grown to include Diet Root Beer, Orange Cream, Vanilla Cream, Wishniak Black Cherry, Birch Beer and Grape. This flavor line-up reinforces Hank’s authentic, high-quality image along with its upscale, award-winning packaging and consistent use of pure cane sugar.

Hank’s has become a favorite of hip gourmet food devotees, chefs, bartenders, restaurateurs, soda fanatics as well as critics at prestigious media outlets like Eater, Grub Street and the Los Angeles Times. Hank’s has been on a roll the last six months, adding thousands of new supermarket, bar, restaurant, bakery, ice cream and gourmet food locations, expanding upon its Mid-Atlantic base and across the whole country For more details about individual Hank’s accounts and retailers in your area or more info: www.hanksbeverages.net