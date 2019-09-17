Harmless Harvest Launches New Plant-Based Protein & Coconut Drinks

SAN FRANCISCO-– Harmless Harvest, the maker of deliciously hydrating organic coconut-based beverages, has announced the launch of Protein & Coconut, a new line of plant-based snack drinks created to fuel the everyday. Made with a blend of plant proteins including pea, sunflower and pumpkin, the drinkable snack also has notable amounts of fiber and MCTs, and comes in three delectable flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla Spice, and Toasted Coconut.

Protein & Coconut is a delicious on-the-go choice for a variety of snacking occasions like fueling pre-meeting energy or an easy post-jog recovery option. This super creamy and delicious plant-based beverage bridges the gap between meals and puts hunger at bay thanks to the satiating and harmonious combination of protein, natural coconut fat, and fiber.

“Harmless Harvest Protein & Coconut drinks are made of an original and delicious blend of plant-based proteins. Protein is an essential macronutrient that is necessary for many important functions in the body such as muscle, skin, and bone development, hormone production, and immune support,” said Miranda Hammer, MS, RD, CDN and founder of Crunchy Radish. “This combination of plant-based proteins includes a range of amino acids and provides an optimal source of protein in one delicious drink.”

Each flavor of Harmless Harvest Protein & Coconut features:

12g plant protein blended for nutrition and taste

5g MCTs (natural coconut fat) for a ready source of energy

Organic coconut for a deliciously smooth, non-dairy base

A good source of fiber and iron (8-9 grams of fat and 7g saturated fat per serving)

USDA Certified Organic

“Protein & Coconut builds on the integrity of the Harmless Harvest coconut portfolio by continuing to uphold our Fair for Life commitment of social accountability and fair trade within our supply chain,” said Heather Cutter, senior vice president, brand, innovation, and marketing at Harmless Harvest. “Plant-based eaters finally have access to a drinkable snack that not only tastes amazing but is also nutritionally balanced with recognizable ingredients.”

Harmless Harvest Protein & Coconut can be purchased at national retailers, including Whole Foods at a suggested retail price of $3.99 per bottle. To learn more about Protein & Coconut, visit harmlessharvest.com/protein-coconut/.

About Harmless Harvest

Harmless Harvest makes deliciously hydrating organic coconut-based beverages. The brand was the first to launch a non-thermally pasteurized coconut water in the US, as well as the first coconut water to be Fair for Life certified. Harmless Harvest is committed to rigorous and independent standards for fair trade and social progress within its supply chain. It operates on an ecosystem-based business, considering its impact from seed to shelf. True to its name, Harmless Harvest is an ever-evolving brand with the ultimate goal of doing minimal harm while making a remarkable product.