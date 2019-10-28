Health-Ade Kombucha Launches at CenturyLink Field

RENTON, Wash.– The Seattle Seahawks and CenturyLink Field has announced a new partnership with Health-Ade Kombucha, a delicious, bubbly, probiotic-filled beverage stocking fridges around the country since 2012, to bring the brand to the team’s training facility and to CenturyLink Field on gamedays.

Health-Ade Kombucha’s Pink Lady Apple flavor will now be served on-tap at CenturyLink Field pregame in American Family Insurance Touchdown City, as well as in game at Best of Pioneer Square & International District-Chinatown in Section 323 and Local Eats in Section 341. Pink Lady Apple is a delicious brew made with cold-pressed juice from organic Washington-grown Pink Lady Apples, and Health-Ade’s best in class, small batch Kombucha.

“Our fans love having a variety of beverage options to choose from, so we are thrilled to add Health-Ade Kombucha as another unique and nutritious beverage choice for the 12s to enjoy on gamedays,” said Zach Hensley, Vice President of Operations and Guest Experience, CenturyLink Field.

The gut-healthy beverage will also be served to Seahawks players and staff at the team’s training facility, the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Staff and players will enjoy both the Pink Lady Apple flavor as well as Health-Ade’s newest flavor, Grape Vibes, which is made with cold-pressed organic California grapes.

“Kombucha, which is naturally bubbly fermented tea, has many touted benefits including antioxidants and probiotics to improve gut bacteria and overall immune health,” said Andrea Vanderwoude, Seahawks Team Performance Dietician, MSc, RD, CSSD. “Better immune health means fewer sick days and more energy, so we’re excited to be able to offer our players nutritious beverages like Health-Ade Kombucha that they can drink as part of their daily routine.”

To learn more about Health-Ade, please visit health-ade.com.