Hellowater Heads West with Target

CHICAGO– hellowater- fiber infused has announced an expansion into 200 locations in California and Colorado Target stores. The move west will introduce millions of new consumers hellowater’s fun and fresh delivery system for fiber. This expansion comes from the immense success in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Georgia Targets. “We have seen amazing growth month over month since landing on Target shelves in Green Bay, Chicago, and Atlanta. We’re excited to move west!” said Rusty Jones, Co-Founder.

“2019 has been a breakout year for hellowater. Thanks to our loyal and growing consumer base, we are exceeding our goals as a company and have experienced a 150% growth in sales from 2018 with more to come. We’ve seen double-digit growth with our existing valued retail partners, such as Jewel-Osco and Stop & Shop and we’ve added distribution in mainstream grocers, such as Walmart and Kroger. The expansion into additional Target stores across the country is a testament to our continued success in delivering uncompromising quality, taste, and a much needed function to consumers,” said Tom Bushkie, co-founder.

Fiber and Zero Sugar Benefits

Launched in 2017, hellowater offers consumers a quality functional beverage with inspiring flavors, 0 sugar, and 5g fiber to help aid in a healthy lifestyle. Over 97% of Americans are not getting their daily fiber intake. hellowater can help close that gap by providing consumers with a fun and fresh delivery system for the all-important function of fiber. hellowater was created with a core belief: inspire health. For more information, visit hellowater.com