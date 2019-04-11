ICONIC Protein Launches in Whole Foods Market Nationwide, 800+ Target Stores

SANTA MONICA, Calif.— ICONIC Protein, Truly Grassfed Verified protein company, launched its core line of 11.5 oz. protein drinks (Chocolate Truffle, Vanilla Bean and Cafe Latte) in Whole Foods Markets nationwide. The protein maker is best known for its superior taste and clean ingredients which makes it a perfect item for Whole Foods, which prioritizes like products.

ICONIC Protein is also hitting shelves in 800+ Target stores across the country in their core line of Tetra Packs (Chocolate Truffle, Vanilla Bean, and Cafe Latte). You can find ICONIC Protein Tetra Packs in the nutrition aisle in Targets.