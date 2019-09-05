Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee Launches

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.— Jägermeister, the no. 1 selling imported liqueur in the United States, continues to evolve its innovation strategy with the launch of a brand-new product: Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee. Combining Jägermeister’s 56 herbs, blossoms, roots and fruits with the flavors of intense rich Arabica coffee and cacao, Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee is a new iteration of the iconic Jägermeister ice cold shot experience. Made exclusively with all-natural ingredients, each component blends together to create a well-balanced shot, with a harmonious flavor profile.

“Inspired by the need for a complex and flavorful product that would complement those high energy moments, we at Jägermeister are continuing to innovate to meet consumer demands and flavor profiles,” says Chris Peddy, Chief Marketing Officer of Mast-Jägermeister US. “We wanted to recruit a new generation of drinkers, and in order to do so, we knew we had to create the perfect liqueur to be enjoyed across numerous occasions. Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee presents consumers with a premium product that will embrace the unexpected and defy expectations.”

The meticulously chosen coffee and cacao beans perfectly complement the high-quality ingredients and the gentle maceration process that has been used to create Jägermeister for more than 80 years. The distinctive flavor characteristics of Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee makes it a unique premium herbal liqueur with coffee for optimal enjoyment.

“Combining Jägermeister with coffee has been a fan favorite for years, so we wanted to perfect that experience for our consumers and create a product where those flavors were perfectly balanced,” says Jack Carson, Director of Innovation at Mast-Jägermeister US. “Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee fits seamlessly into our portfolio and strengthens our position as the world’s leading liqueur brand, while speaking to our audience who want to live boldly and experience disruptive new things.”

Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee contains 33% alcohol by volume and is geared toward shot lovers, coffee enthusiasts and Jägermeister brand fans. Just like the original, Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee is best served as an ice-cold shot at -18°C. Shake the bottle well before serving to awaken the natural ingredients.

Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee will be available starting in the USA and the United Kingdom in January 2020 for a suggested retail price of $24.99 (750ml) – $32.99 (1L). #JagermeisterColdBrew

About Jägermeister

Introduced more than 80 years ago, Jägermeister, German for “Master Hunter,” is the #1 selling imported liqueur in the United States. Ranked 9th by Impact International’s definitive Top 100 Premium Spirit Brands, this herbal liqueur is one of the most successful premium brands worldwide and available in more than 140 countries around the world.