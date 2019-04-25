Juice Performer Introduces Beet with Pineapple Juice

FISHERS, Ind.— Juice Performer, the performance-enhancing body fuel, has announced the availability of Juice Performer Beet with Pineapple Juice, a delightfully sweeter way to enjoy the proven benefits of beets. Beet with Pineapple Juice joins the other three Juice Performer varieties: Tart Cherry; Beet with Passion Fruit Juice; and Beet Juice with B12, to give athletes improved stamina, strength, recovery and better overall performance.

A growing body of academic and medical evidence shows that beet juice significantly increases blood nitrate levels, spurring the delivery of oxygen to muscles during activity and reducing the oxygen cost of exercise. By drinking 100 percent all-natural Juice Performer, athletes on the go can gain all the health and ergogenic benefits of beet juice in a convenient 8.4 fl. oz. (250mL) can.

“Beet with Pineapple Juice is a delicious addition to the Juice Performer line,” said Matt Herzog, president. “While many athletes enjoy the earthy taste of beets, others want something sweeter. Our new Beet with Pineapple Juice addresses this head-on by delivering a delicious tropical taste, while still providing the 300mg of nitrates determined to be the threshold level for performance improvement. In addition, pineapples are the only major source of Bromelain, an enzyme that reduces swelling and inflammation.”

Juice Performer products are 100 percent juice, with no added sugar, colors, flavors or preservatives. Look for Juice Performer Beet with Pineapple Juice, a Non-GMO Project Verified product, now on Amazon.com.

About Juice Performer

Juice Performer has four all-natural, 100 percent juices focused on enhancing athletic performance: Beet Juice with B12; Beet with Passion Fruit Juice; Beet with Pineapple Juice; and Tart Cherry Juice. Juice Performer is a staple on the training tables of many NFL, MLB, NBA and MLS teams, as well as many top college athletic programs. Juice Performer’s Tart Cherry Juice aids in recovery and has anti-inflammatory, muscle pain fighting, and sleep-enhancing properties. All three beet juice varieties contain nitrates, which deliver more oxygen to muscles while also increasing stamina and strength. Juice Performer is currently available on Amazon.com, as well as leading supermarkets and natural food grocery chains across the U.S. To learn more, go to JuicePerformer.com.