Koios Expands Product Offerings Through Distribution Partner Muscle Foods

VANCOUVER— Koios Beverage Corp. announces its re-engagement with sports nutrition and health product distributor Muscle Foods USA, LLC (“Muscle Foods”), for the distribution of Koios’ entire product line to include Fit Soda™ and Koios™ functional beverages as well as Koios™ branded stick packs and supplement powders. The Company had engaged Muscle Foods in 2015 and 2016, though the new engagement is under revised terms. With Muscle Foods’ current reach, Koios will now have access to as many as 4,000 new retail accounts, which consist of specialized sports nutrition retailers, as well as stores of some of the largest grocery retailer chains in the United States.

In 2014, Muscle Foods was merged with employee-owned Eurpac Service, Inc. (“Eurpac”) as a strategic move to drive category growth. For more than sixty years, Eurpac offered efficient global distribution solutions and marketing services to specialty retailers and leading consumer goods manufacturers. This transaction also added the United States Military to Muscle Foods’ client base. Following this merger, Muscle Foods now has six warehouse facilities located in Nevada, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Texas, Mississippi, and Indiana, as well as two call centres. With its supply chain, it is able to distribute to all of the contiguous states of the United States within one to two business days. Muscle Foods also provides full-service supply chain services, as well as marketing and category management services, including compatibility with EDI (electronic data interchange) solutions1 2.

Muscle Foods sells products from approximately 150 vendors, providing a focused and curated selection of relevant goods to retail businesses in the sports nutrition and health sectors. The Muscle Foods online product catalogue can be viewed at the following link: w2.distone.com/musclefoods/

In Koios’ current partnerships with retailers that include Walmart and GNC stores as well as various grocery and foodservice storefronts, Koios-branded products are presently available at more than 4,400 retail outlets across the United States, as well as on Amazon. By re-engaging with Muscle Foods, hundreds or thousands of additional retail outlets can potentially be added to Koios’ portfolio of retail partners. The Company believes that access to new retailers and the capabilities of the Muscle Foods supply chain will be instrumental to the growth of Koios as a national brand of functional beverages and supplements, as it seeks to enrich its distribution resources and market reach.

Koios CEO Chris Miller commented, “Many companies these days are choosing to go mostly or exclusively with online sales channels for their products. While online is efficient and low-cost, there is no substitute for having a strong brick-and-mortar presence when it comes to gaining brand awareness and converting on-the-spot curiosity to sales. As brick-and-mortar shelf space is physically limited, it is especially difficult for new brands to get their foot in the door in such shops. We have been fortunate to overcome this hurdle by getting into more than 4,400 existing stores both small and large, and we believe that our relationship with Muscle Foods as a distribution partner will be very helpful in helping us to increase that number. We have been most satisfied with the service that Muscle Foods has provided in our previous dealings with them, and we look forward to continuing this positive rapport as the latest of our exciting developments in 2019.”

Resignation of Konstantin Lichtenwald

The Company announces that effective Wednesday November 13, 2019, Konstantin Lichtenwald has stepped down from Koios’ board of directors. Koios thanks Mr. Lichtenwald for his service to the Company and provides its best wishes for his future endeavours.

Granting of Stock Options

The Company announced today that incentive stock options have been granted to officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate 2,200,000 common shares of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company’s stock option plan. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.185 per common share for a two (2) year period.

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain. Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: www.koiosbeveragecorp.com.