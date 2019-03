VANCOUVER— Koios Beverage Corp. is pleased to announce it will officially start production in April 2019 on its functional Fit Soda line. In addition to the production launch, Koios will be releasing two new flavors to accompany its existing flavors, Orange Creamsicle and Root Beer Vanilla Float.

A functional beverage is a drink augmented with nutrients, supplements, or both to provide a health benefit to the consumer. Examples of functional beverages include sports and performance drinks, ready to drink (RTD) teas, and nootropic beverages sometimes known as ‘smart drinks.’

“We are incredibly excited to finally be releasing Fit Soda™ to the public,” said CEO Chris Miller. “It has been a multiyear project, and it allows us to take advantage of a paradigm shift happening in the natural and organic food space. Our own experience and analysis show that consumers are demanding healthy clean label products that also allow you to indulge simultaneously. With millennials driving trends, including food, we believe this product will resonate with fitness enthusiasts and millennials.”

Fit Soda has zero sugar, electrolytes will be made naturally, and infused with branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs).

Of the nine essential amino acids, three are BCAAs: leucine, isoleucine, and valine. “Branched-chain” refers to the chemical structure of BCAAs, of which are found in protein-rich foods such as eggs, meat, and dairy products. They are also a popular supplement sold primarily in powder form.

According to Grocer.com: “Consumers are actively seeking moments that make them feel good – they are looking for indulgent experiences and brands must seek to enrich these demands by appealing to the senses. Indulgence has traditionally been considered frivolous, but that is changing as more and more people want memorable foods and drinks they can take pleasure in without feeling guilty.”

The Fit Soda line is the second phase of the Koios product launch that began in early 2018 with the production of the Company’s line of nootropic beverages intended to increase mental focus and acuity. The Fit Soda line is generally focused more on physical well-being, featuring blends that offer high levels of nutrients, amino acids and electrolytes.

The Company started pre-selling Fit Soda at its announcement in September 2018.

“The reaction from buyers and the market has been tremendous,” Miller said. “We anticipate Fit Soda penetrating 80 percent of our retail footprint within the first 120 days of being available. It allows us to add value to our existing partners and customers without ancillary marketing.”

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce the additional release of two new Fit Soda flavors expected in Q3 of 2019: Black Cherry Cola and Sparkling Citrus.

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 5,000 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios is also the sole owner of Cannavated Beverage Corp., a subsidiary that develops beverage products and formulas for the growing CBD market. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain. Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: mentaltitan.com.