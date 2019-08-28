Kombucha Brewers International Engages FDA Regulatory Consultant for Standard of Identity

Los Angeles – Kombucha Brewers International (KBI), the trade association committed to promoting and protecting commercial Kombucha Brewers around the world, has contracted with EAS Consulting Group independent consultant April Kates to review the proposed Standard of Identity for Kombucha.

Headquartered in Alexandria, VA with consultants and auditors located strategically throughout North and South America, Europe, and various Pacific Rim countries, EAS Consulting Group is a sought-after expert in regulatory matters.

“We are excited to bring Kates and the EAS team on board to help shepherd us through the next phase of refining the Standard of Identity,” stated KBI President Hannah Crum. “Her regulatory background ensures that the standard is developed with adequate technical information needed to withstand the scrutiny of the FDA and other international regulatory bodies.”

The Standard of Identity for Kombucha has been in development for several years, with the last two years devoted to seeking and sifting through feedback from stakeholders in the industry. The standard aims to protect the integrity of the Kombucha category as well as reflect innovations and allow for continued evolution.

Prior to submitting the standard to any government agencies, KBI plans to publish a Code of Practice to establish an initial set of guidelines that may be updated based on member feedback before taking any further steps.

About Kombucha Brewers International

Kombucha Brewers International is the non-profit trade association for the international Kombucha brewing industry. To learn more about the Kombucha industry, or for more information on membership, please contact KBI President Hannah Crum at info@kombuchabrewers.org, or visit kombuchabrewers.org.

About EAS Consulting Group, LLC

EAS Consulting Group, LLC (EAS) specializes in Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory matters. Their prime focus is to assist domestic and foreign pharmaceutical, medical device, tobacco, food, dietary supplement, cosmetic and biologics firms comply with applicable laws and regulations. EAS is staffed with former FDA compliance and inspection officials and industry executives and is assisted by an extensive network of independent consultants with many years of FDA and industry experience.