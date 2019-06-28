Lavit Introduces Five New Flavors

NEW YORK– Lavit, the still and sparkling water cooler system, announced five new flavors debuting this month across the country. The new flavors are unsweetened and have 5 calories or less in each 12 oz. serving; three flavors are made in partnership with Tickle Water and SOUND, and two flavors come from Lavit’s own SuperNaturals line. The new flavors join Lavit’s catalog of 25+ flavors, including iced teas and coffee, lemonade, mind and body energizers, vitamin-packed drinks and more, with partners that also include Juice Press, EBOOST, Celsius, Alpine Start and Arizona. Lavit systems are currently found in offices from coast to coast, including HBO, Gucci, Pinterest, Timberland, Audi and many others.

All Lavit flavors are available in sparkling or still water and come in a single-serve EcoCap, which is 100% recyclable. Each EcoCap contains just one-seventh of the aluminum of a 12 oz. can.

New flavors available this month include:

Pacific Berry: An unsweetened classic sparkling water flavor that is bold and refreshing, from Lavit’s SuperNaturals product line.

Water +: Packed with electrolytes and minerals to help you stay hydrated for longer, also from Lavit’s SuperNaturals line.

Cucumber: A subtle infusion of cucumber brings on a spa water type of feeling in this new flavor, developed with partner Tickle Water exclusively for Lavit.

Watermelon: Bright, tasty and perfect for summer, Tickle Water’s top selling drink is now available in a Lavit EcoCap.

Sparkling Green Tea: In partnership with SOUND, Lavit’s first unsweetened tea offers a refreshingly light taste of mint and grapefruit.

“We are thrilled to introduce new tastes to our customers throughout the country,” said Sam Murray, president and CEO of Lavit. “Building our catalog of flavors through our partnerships with Tickle Water and SOUND, along with our own in-house brand, allows for more choices and more fun in the breakroom.”

Lavit customers can begin trying these new flavors by ordering from their local distributor. The sleek and compact Lavit machine sits on a countertop and just needs a waterline connection to get started. To request a free trial of Lavit in your office, please visit drinklavit.com/get-lavit.

About Lavit

Lavit, LLC (pronounced “Lah-veet”), is an eco-friendly beverage technology company based in New York City and available in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada. With a mission to Drink Well, Do Well, the Lavit still and sparkling water cooler provides a delicious and environmentally-friendly approach to staying healthy and hydrated. Many of their 30 flavors were developed in partnership with a host of popular brands, including Arizona, EBOOST, Juice Press, Celsius, Tickle Water and Alpine Start. All drinks have zero preservatives and just 10 calories or less per 12 oz. serving. For every EcoCap sold, Lavit donates to One Drop, a non-profit helping to provide clean drinking water for those in need around the world. Follow along at @drinklavit and drinklavit.com.